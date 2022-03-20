Be open on football committee spending

There has always been this feeling that we have a raw deal as far as the election of our football officials is concerned.

Many people wonder why the worst amongst us are successful in their dark bid to kill Kenyan football.

Many a times I have listened to people who think that it is former players who know what really is the problem ailing us.

They are of the opinion that the cause of the problem is the fact that the football legends in this country are apathetic and do not offer themselves for leadership positions.

Even when the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee was formed, they fumed about its composition. Some people may have looked at the appointment of Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera as chairman of the committee and sighed in resignation! There were other members whose fathers were former football bosses, and it did not matter whether they have any passion at all for football.

We have held a different view on this forum, but we must admit those naysayers had a point! We are now rudderless; there is no communication coming from the Caretaker Committee.

Time is running out, and they are yet to tell us anything negative or positive; they seem to be at peace in their patchiness.

The week after the committee was gazetted on November 11, 2021, an document titled “FKF caretakers and secretariat committee budget” totalling Sh875,100,500 circulated on the social media.

But the Caretaker Committee immediately disowned it. However, we now know that document evidently originated from government circles and was based on a previous budget for a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for an international event hosted by Kenya.

While changing the descriptions and amounts in that LOC budget, the public service author(s) forgot to change the title as well.

This document tells us that: Nearly half of the budget was allocated to administrative costs (Sh 405m); nearly 30% was allocated for FKF Caretaker Committee and secretariat compensation (Sh261m); Sh65m was allocated for “stakeholder engagement” but few have been held; Sh100m was allocated for FKF elections yet the last elections cost around Sh10m; Sh170m was allocated for grants to clubs.