Be fair in live broadcast of matches 

Bandari players celebrate

Bandari FC players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on September 23, 2021. Bandari won 3-0.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Each club will play 34 matches -17 home matches and 17 away matches, and 88 matches will be televised live
  • Four teams will have the lion’s share of the televised home matches. AFC Leopards will have 16; Gor Mahia 14; KCB eight and Kariobangi Sharks nine
  • A team like Bandari will not have any televised matches, since the broadcast contract signed by FKF runs for six years

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has released the fixtures for the new season which begins next week. They look normal, just like it is done in other “sane” countries. There were no complaints by clubs about the fixtures; all looks well on the surface, but there is a storm beneath the surface. This is something we expect from FKF.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.