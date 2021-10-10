Be fair in live broadcast of matches 

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has released the fixtures for the new season which begins next week. They look normal, just like it is done in other “sane” countries. There were no complaints by clubs about the fixtures; all looks well on the surface, but there is a storm beneath the surface. This is something we expect from FKF.

The matches which will be beamed live on television are raising eyebrows. There is a skewed and unfair distribution of the matches in the 2021/22 season. Each club will play 34 matches -17 home matches and 17 away matches, and 88 matches will be televised live.

Out of these 88 matches, 76 will be played in Nairobi. If we include the games to be played in Thika, that adds up to 80 matches that will be televised within Nairobi and its environs! That means only eight matches will be televised from other regions in the country.

That is not enough; and FKF needs be unfair. Four teams will have the lion’s share of the televised home matches. AFC Leopards will have 16; Gor Mahia 14; KCB eight and Kariobangi Sharks nine. The teams’ 30 away matches will also be televised, adding up to 77. That is 43.9 percent of all the matches.

A team like Bandari will not have any televised matches, since the broadcast contract signed by FKF runs for six years. That means that the only time a live match will be televised in Mombasa will be in 2027!

The only time when the rest of the teams will be on television is when they play against the crème de la crème of the Premier League. That is indeed a cruel blow to clubs. They can whine all they like, but the football gods have already decreed it.

We are tempted to ask a few questions to set the record straight. What objective criteria was used to allocate the TV matches? Why are only eight out of the 88 TV home matches being outside Nairobi/Thika? For a sport that is the most popular nationally, is this right or fair? Will this be the same pattern for the next six years? Will the Dockers have any TV home matches before late 2027? Why do only four clubs have over half of 88 TV home matches?