Be different CS Ababu, put cash in local leagues

Good morning Waziri Ababu Namwamba!

Allow me to address you by this title on this Mashujaa Day because I’m confident that you’ll pass the vetting exercise in Parliament on Friday with flying colours!

Congratulations for your nomination as Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts and let me take this opportunity to wish you luck ahead of your vetting on Friday.

You’re no stranger to this docket, having served in a similar capacity in 2012-2013. This gives me and many other sports enthusiasts in this country hope that we finally have a perfect fit for this job.

Bwana Waziri, your in-tray is already full but today, I will touch on The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), established through the enactment of the Sports Act 2013 Section 12 of Part III which is your brainchild.

Your remain my Shujaa for this bold step whose effect is being felt today in the sports industry.

How befitting that almost a decade later you now have the chance to actualise your vision of revolutionising the sports sector.

I don’t believe in coincidences in life and I’m certain that your nomination as Sports CS has come at the right time. I feel more encouraged by this message on your official Twitter handle and I quote: “I Mean What I Say and Say Exactly What I Mean.”

To her credit, your predecessor Amina Mohamed has used funds from the Sports Fund to ensure Kenya hosted key sporting events during her tenure notably the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally and World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

The two events were a huge success and earned Kenya its rightful place as a premier sports destination in Africa.

Omwami, despite the glamour Kenya enjoys during such international events, there is little to smile about when it comes to our local competitions which are the true breeding grounds of our sportsmen and women.

Before Angella Okutoyi basked in international glory of winning a Grand Slam event, she toiled on the dusty courts of Nairobi Club during Tennis Kenya tournaments.

Similarly, before Victor Wanyama landed in the English Premier League, he turned out for your beloved AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League.

In volleyball, our latest export Sharon Chepchumba honed her skills in the local KVF National League before her talent recently secured her a pro deal in Greece.

Also, before Eliud Kipchoge and Ferdinand Omanyala became global stars, they conquered Athletics Kenya meets.

I can go on and on about the various stars that continue to put Kenya on the global sports map, but they all have a common theme — they had to sweat profusely in harsh conditions back home before they got their breakthroughs.

Honourable Ababu, you have a golden opportunity to change this by injecting money into our local leagues through the Sports Fund to retain our best sporting talents. Take the leap of faith.