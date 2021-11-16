Battle royale for WRC title at season-ending Monza Rally

French driver Sebastien Ogier (centre) and French co-driver Julien Ingrassia (left) stand with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) during the flag off ceremony ahead of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The officials, who include doctors Raj Jutley, David Karuri, Dash Patel, Norris Ongalo, and Peter Njenga, will be put through the latest medical and safety evacuation procedures which they will be expected to actualise in the 2022 WRC Safari Rally and beyond.
  • And Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) continues working to meet requisite international management standards. Safari Rally legend Glen Edmunds and navigator George Mwangi have been appointed to the newly constituted three-man KMSF Appeals Board.

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia go head-to-head with teammate Elfyn Evans navigated by Scott Martin, at FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza starting Thursday n Milan — the Italian capital of fashion, but fondly known as Temple of Speed in motorsport circles.

