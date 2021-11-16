Battle royale for WRC title at season-ending Monza Rally

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia go head-to-head with teammate Elfyn Evans navigated by Scott Martin, at FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza starting Thursday n Milan — the Italian capital of fashion, but fondly known as Temple of Speed in motorsport circles.

Monza, also known as the “Cathedral of Speed” hosts the FIA World Rally Championship finale where the two Toyota Gazoo Racing drivers are expected to excite the rallying fraternity in a battle royale.

The all-conquering Toyota Gazoo Racing drivers have dominated the WRC, which swung into full action this year after several mishaps occasioned by the Covid-19 which affected several events including the season-ender Rally Japan which cancelled at the last minute due to the pandemic.

Evans rues last year’s experience. Four drivers went to Italy with equal chances of lifting the world title. Realistically, it was a duel between Ogier and Evans who headed the Frenchman by 14 points, with a maximum of 30 points on offer.

Evans was well on course on day one, but subsequently lost control of his Yaris on a treacherous snow-covered corner in the foothills of the Italian Alps and plunged down a bank, effectively ending his dream of a world title.

The final round of the drivers’ duel between Ogier and Evans is a repeat of 2020. On that occasion, Ogier overturned a 14-point deficit to clinch a seventh crown when Evans plunged down a bank after being caught out on a snowy mountain corner.

“We look forward to seeing a fair fight between Sébastien and Elfyn to decide the drivers’ title,” he added.

DNation bodytext ragged : It was Ogier and Ingrassia who romped home 13.9sec clear of the opposition to add a third title for a manufacturer team having previously won four times with Volkswagen Motorsport and twice with M-Sport Ford.

Ogier is looking for his eighth world title while the Scot is gunning for a maiden crown following a good showing in the tail-end of the championship.

Toyota is also gunning for the manufacturers’ title on top of the driver’s crown in what will be Jarri Latvala’s best of the days as team principal. Latvala replaced former Safari Rally champion Tommi Makinen in Toyota, which is now the undisputed team of the moment.

“We’re excited to go to Monza with a great chance to secure all three championship (including co-drivers' cup) titles, something which has been our dream to achieve,” said Latvala in an exclusive interview with wrc.com.

“It would be the perfect way for us to finish the World Rally Car era and the last race for our Yaris WRC that debuted in 2017 when I was one of the drivers.”

Toyota leads Hyundai Motorsport by 47 points. The crown will be secured if either Ogier, Evans, or Kalle Rovanperä finish inside the top seven at the asphalt fixture — a possibility by all accounts.

At the same time, WRC Safari Rally officials will be in the Netherlands for an important meeting with safety and medical experts for job training to get accustomed to the new WRC Hybrid era.

The officials, who include doctors Raj Jutley, David Karuri, Dash Patel, Norris Ongalo, and Peter Njenga, will be put through the latest medical and safety evacuation procedures which they will be expected to actualise in the 2022 WRC Safari Rally and beyond.