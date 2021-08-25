What's next after successful World Under-20?

The World Under-20 Championships came to a close on Sunday with much fanfare and a cause for celebration for the host nation.

If there was any evidence of Kenya being a hotbed of athletics talent, there is none more vivid than the fact that we were sitting atop the medal rankings.

Our key objective while preparing our junior athletes was to successfully defend our title won in 2018 in Tampere, Finland. To this end, it is mission accomplished as Kenya walked away with eight gold, one silver and three bronze.

What makes the win sweeter is the effect of the coronavirus pandemic that had on so many occasions hampered our preparations for the event.

Many of the juniors were inevitably affected in their training as their parents and guardians lost their source of livelihood as a result of this virus.

Indeed, our athletes deserve a pat on the back for their perseverance in training and maintaining a singular focus on a podium finish.

It is impressive to see that our juniors duly handled the pressure of redeeming our image as an athletics powerhouse.

The sight of Amos Serem signalling the entire stadium to keep calm and worry not as he overtook his Ethiopian rival to clinch gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase is a sight that will remain etched in our athletics folklore for many years to come.

However, a word of caution suffices at this point; the hard work of maintaining this top form has just began.

My advice to all the winners, as well as those who may not have achieved a podium finish, is to keep working hard in training while watching out for unscrupulous persons who may be out to derail your career.

Train hard, compete fairly and win clean; that has always been the mantra by which we at Athletics Kenya have conducted our affairs.

Transitioning to the senior ranks is no walk in the park. You need to be disciplined not only in your training but also in all the aspects of your life.

You need to surround yourself with people who genuinely have your best interests at heart and not those out to reap from your sweat yet they did not help you sow.

After the World Under-20, we have the Kip Keino Classic on September 18, not forgetting the Diamond League series and next year’s World Championship in Eugene World U20 in Cali, Colombia and the Commonwealth games in England..