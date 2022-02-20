Banned FKF officials ruining the local game from outside

Now that the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier matches between Kenya’s Harambee Starlets and Uganda women’s team didn’t take place, there is a posse of very happy Kenyans.

They are so happy and rubbing their hands in glee for what they have accomplished.

They wrote a letter to the continental football body CAF, and that corrupt body obliged them. We have since learnt that it was CAF itself that may have advised them to commit the infamy and then they would keep mum and kill the young girls’ dream of making their talents grow.

Well, now their diabolical horns have grown to some more inches and they are patting down their hair with care so that these horns remain invisible to the public; we see them all the same!

The chairman of Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee and his team were at the camp where the ladies have been training in preparation for the match.

The body language of the officials said it all. They did not even need to talk for us to know the bad news.

From this debacle, we learn that CAF works against any African country that tries to cull corruption from its ranks; that CAF only wants the FKF officials to vote for their chairman and that even if they dirt their pants; the CAF shall just hold its equally soiled nose as long as these faecal men vote for them!

We also learn that next time we should not take only one suspect to court and charge him together with others not before the court!

It would have been very wise if all of them were in the dock time and again until they see sense. None of them should be left standing. The Cameroonians took their corrupt football Association to jail.

They never formed any caretaker committee; they let the incarcerated thieves keep their unworthy titles right there while munching beans full of tasty weevils.

They are now on the right track after new elections. The problem with Kenya is that we do things halfway; we never go the whole hog.

This explains why we still have these characters in our midst writing damaging letters to the equally annoying CAF! They should have written that letter on tissue paper which would have been even more congenial to CAF-that is what they deserve.

The damage is done and we should keep up the spirit. If they want Kenya banned from all international competitions, then so be it! Let us be banned until we put our house in order. Give these foolish people more rope to hang themselves; they have committed treason as far as we are concerned.

News just filtered in that the caretaker committee met with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. New hyenas and those from the past are already lining up to feast on the muscle of our players.