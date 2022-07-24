Bandari will reap big from new transfer policy

The new season is in sight, and with fixtures set to be released, we should expect the league to commence in a few weeks.

Apart from familiar names in the squad, we should expect a few signings and hopefully some youngsters that have impressed the coach from the youth system to join the club.

During the past season, we have had a few new players from the youth team that have gone on to establish themselves in the first team and make a name in the Kenyan football scene. This has been one of the key building blocks introduced by coach Anthony Kimani.

Building a team full of these youngsters has made Bandari stand out and it’s a system that will ensure the team's longevity, creativity on the pitch, and promote healthy competition within the playing unit.

To ensure that our football is growing at the Coast, we must invest in youngsters and this has been the cornerstone of Bandari during this preseason. This has been the philosophy of the club and is part of Bandari's plan to develop the region in matters football.

Last season's debutants Bakari Ali, Mbarak Musa, and Joseph Otieno have all been key members of the team, earning playtime and showcasing amazing talent. These young lads have been the perfect motivation for youngsters at the Coast that football glory is attainable and especially with the eyes of Bandari fully focused on promoting local talent.

The team has been holding various clinics around the region, using that platform to scout for promising players for the youth team with the hope of developing them into future stars.

Gone are the days that big names would headline Bandari's transfer activity as the club has changed its policy to focus on youngsters.

The technical bench members have been busy imparting football skills to local teams in the area with the hope that they can transform them into professionally run entities.

A perfect example is the signing of youngsters signed from the recently concluded Taita Taveta County League that was sponsored by our main sponsor the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). The perfect blend between KPA and Bandari is one that will ensure football at the grassroots level is properly developed.

As a continuation of the KPA project, various teams have been traveling to the Coastal city of Mombasa from Taita Taveta County to play build up matches with the youth team for further scouting.

Aside from being signed by the team, the youngsters that have been scouted are also awarded scholarships to continue their studies while playing football. Three of the youngsters who have joined the youth team are namely: Michael Mwakazi who was the tournament's top scorer, Joseph Mwakaba, and Clinton Odiaga have all been offered scholarships to continue with their studies.

The best teams in the Taita league have all been included in the team's pre-season calendar to help the technical bench to assess the new and emerging stars. This has always been the way forward for football in the region and I am utterly impressed with the path the team is taking to ensure that its native talent has a home to grow.