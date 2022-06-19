Bandari the team to watch next season

Bandari FC finished fourth in the 2021-22 season, six points behind champions Tusker and second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

An introduction of players from the youth team and the addition of experience in the signing of Kevin Kimani has ensured stability in the team and the future looks bright.

The team made a tremendous change in management that saw head coach Andre Casa Mbungo leave and his position filled by the youthful Anthony Kimani, a move that saw the Coastal team rekindle its title ambitions.

Kimani moved the team from ninth position to a top-four finish. He is definitely one to watch come next season.

This season he has done an amazing job, winning nine games, drawing twice, and losing thrice.

The good performance has attracted fans and this has sparked an even greater performance from the lads.

The addition of the 12th player has always been one of the main motivating factors in football and the traveling fans have not let the lads down.

The team has now all it takes to challenge for the title and with the coach backed with the financial strength of sponsors Kenya Ports Authority, a few signings will ensure that the team is ready to tackle the season with no problem.

Apart from the new players we expect, the team has youthful prospects that are on loan to other teams that will no doubt offer the depth needed to counter the season.

Hamid Mohamed and Wilberforce Lugogo have been instrumental at Sofapaka and if brought back, will offer more options in our creative department.