Bandari taking school games seriously

The football season is upon us with Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) just a month away.

Anticipation and hype have been well created through friendlies, and an active transfer window. We as the Dockers have waited long enough for the beautiful game to return so that we can embark on a season-long journey of suspense, thrill, and excitement that will most certainly satisfy our hearts.

Without a shadow of doubt, there have been some great signings so far, and by the look of things we have formed a formidable young side - a team well equipped and backed up by a sponsor and system that can make even the mightiest of our enemies tremble at their feet.

Instinctively, we look fierce in the eyes of our opponents, our new signings have been the talk of the pre-season, everyone is happy, satisfied and can't wait for the games to start. Our team looks all set to capture the maiden title. This is the main goal for all of us, and the odds look well in our favour.

Now that we have all it takes to win silverware in the coming season, it's time to secure the future and establish longevity in our team.

The philosophy of this great club has been to promote young talents and nurture them into stars. Bandari is one of the model clubs in the country through its robust youth system that features a youth team and partnerships with schools.

Currently, almost half of the team is made up of youngsters from the youth team and for the past five years, we have promoted at least two players to the senior team. The journey of making the youth system successful starts with school games.

Some of the great players in our current team were scouted in school games. Big players like Kenyan international Abdallah Hassan, Siraj Mohammed, Hassan Iddi, Denis Magige, and Swaleh Chacha were all brought into the youth system through school games. They have all developed well and featured for the national junior and senior teams.

Last week was a busy one for schools teams in Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Mvita Sub-County games. Teams like Serani and Tononoka have been the main feeders of the Bandari Youth system and no wonder they made it to the final under the watchful eye of the youth' team's technical bench.

Bandari has also partnered with various schools in the area, where the team sponsors young football talent so that they are well educated as they embark on the journey to become professional footballers.

This year, Bandari and its main sponsor, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have been vigilant in youth promotion and scouting. The Authority has so far staged three tournaments which have resulted in a few players been signed to the youth system.

This is a good venture to ensure that the football talents from the area are noticed at an early age and nurtured properly.

As the school games continue, we are assured that the best talents in the area will be noticed and nurtured through Bandari. This is a step in the right direction to ensure that football is growing here at the Coast.