Bandari's spending spree not yet over

Bandari has been the busiest team in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) transfer market ahead of the new season.

The Dockers have so far secured six new faces namely defender Omar Somobwana from AFC Leopards, midfielders Enock Momanyi from Talanta, Fidel Origa from Wazito, Mohamed Abeid formerly of Coastal side, Heroes, and former Kariobangi Sharks duo of Douglas Mokaya and striker Felix Oluoch.

Bandari's new signings have been the talk of the town, and are a perfect example of what we aspire to be as a team.

In case you are wondering who these new names are, well, Somobwana is a young fullback that will be key in our defence line. Our defence has been an area of concern with injuries leaving us short of options in the middle of the season as was the case with Bernard Odhiambo last term.

Somobwana is therefore an interesting addition to the team as he will offer much-needed depth and an attacking outlet when overlapping.

Former Talanta midfielder Momanyi will most certainly fill the void left by Collins Agade who is now a free agent after expiry of his contract. Momanyi is a box-to-box midfielder whose style brings back memories of club legend Mohammed Nazir. His vision and ability to switch play will be key to Coach Anthony Kimani's fast attacking play.

Former Wazito midfielder Fidel Origa is what we have been missing when it comes to attacking creativity, ball distribution, and interceptions. Nicknamed "Ngolo Kante" after the Chelsea star, Origa will be the destroyer-in-chief and the main distributor in the team.

It's without a doubt that Abeid was one of the breakout stars in the FKF-PL last season. The youngster was directly involved in seven goals, providing three assists in the process. The youngster has won the confidence of Coach Kimani and has been rewarded with a three-year contract. He is a perfect example of Bandari's plans and has a bright future at the club if he remains consistent.

The duo of Douglas Mokaya and Felix Oluoch will lead the attack this season. The two were phenomenal last season and we expect nothing less than goals when they wear the blue jersey of Bandari.

Despite enjoying tremendous success in the transfer market so far, Bandari has not closed the cheque book yet. Coach Kimani has revealed that he will add a few names to the roster as he eyes a strong start to the season. "We are still open for business, expect a few names in few weeks to come."