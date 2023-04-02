Bandari's signings inspire confidence

Bandari Football Club is one of the top teams in the Football Kenyan Federation Premier League. To maintain consistency, the club must revolve, not just in the boardroom and the technical staff, but most importantly, having a strong and result-driven players.

This is the reason why the dockers have been busy on the transfer market this mid-season window. Four key players have been brought in, and some veterans have been released.

It is no secret that Bandari did not begin the season well, and the team did not live up to the high expectations of fans. But as the season progresses, the team has developed a rhythm and it is slowly climbing up the table standings.

The new signings are looked upon to strengthen the team to improve its chances of success on the domestic front and bolster efforts to get back to continental competitions.

Amos Asembeka, a key player who has joined Bandari, is expected to play a critical role in the midfield. With the departure of Wilberforce Lugogo, whose contract has expired, Asembeka is seen as a suitable replacement due to his vast experience and skill set.

Much-needed depth

Another player who has joined the team is former Sofapaka winger Joe Waithira. He is expected to provide the team with the much-needed depth which has been lacking, going by recent performances.

The winger is pacy, and this is an advantage because it gives the team a variety of attacking options.

However, the biggest news coming out of the transfer market is Bandari chasing the signature of an international striker. Though the move has not been officially announced, sources close to the club have said that the player, who has not been named, is one of the best on the continent. That will be a big catch for Bandari which has been struggling upfront.