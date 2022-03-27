Bandari’s popularity is growing by the day

For the past seven years the home of Bandari FC has been Mbaraki Sports Club.

Over the years, it has become a fortress of victory and we have witnessed epic matches at the arena.

The club’s popularity has grown over time; fans come from far and wide to watch the boys playing. Football-mad Bandari supporters always look forward to the next matchday.

They can't seem to get enough of the experience; it's enchanting, it's exhilarating, it's amazing and most of all, its super fun!

The club’s social media outlets have played a key role in boosting Bandari’s popularity. The Dockers have improved their marketing and branding on social media.

There is so much buzz in the digital space about the team. That is not all. A visit at Mbaraki is now a different experience. Once inside the arena, there is a blend of cultures, mixed with football fanaticism.

The fan base has grown remarkably in various parts of Coast region. The team makes deliberate efforts to establish cordial relations with their fans.

Good relations with fans

To enhance longevity, the club knows that the relationship with the fans has to be good.

Aside from establishing fan clubs, the club is also giving back to the community through outreach programmes.

Bandari's goalkeeper trainer Wilson Obungu has visited various parts of the region to train upcoming players by teaching them basic goalkeeping skills.

The former Kenya international has held more than 30 goalkeeping clinics across the country. This has impacted the community and the country at large positively.

Some of the young goalkeepers have been allowed at Mbaraki for training with Bandari’s first team. This is a dream come true for them because they get to train with their heroes.

Through their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority, the team has reached out to the community. KPA built two dormitories for Shimo la Tewa High School and Bandari players have been involved in mentorship of the students and teaching them life skills.