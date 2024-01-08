Bandari’s foray in the villages a masterstroke in gaining new fans

In the heart of Kwale County, a vibrant football spectacle unfolded as Bandari, the coastal giants, clashed with the Rashid Abdallah Super Cup Select at the Waa Primary ground.

This encounter was more than a friendly match, it was a strategic move, a manifestation of Bandari’s commitment to fostering grassroots football. A commitment that transcended the boundaries of the pitch.

The Rashid Abdallah Super Cup Select, a team composed of the finest talents from the eponymous cup, provided a formidable challenge for Bandari.

The anticipation was palpable, evident not only in the banter echoing through online platforms but also in the sea of eager faces that filled the Waa Primary ground.

The stage was set for an epic encounter, and as the final whistle blew, Bandari emerged victorious with a slender 1-0 lead. Yet, the triumph extended beyond the scoreline.

The win ignited a fervour among the locals, transforming Bandari into the darling of the region. The newfound admiration was palpable when Bandari faced Nzoia Sugar at Mbaraki last Saturday.

The stadium, filled to the brim with fans from Kwale County, echoed with the roars of support.

The strategic move to take the team to the grassroots was proving to be a masterstroke, seamlessly aligning with the overarching ambitions of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) – to uplift local communities and propel them towards economic prosperity.

The significance of Bandari’s initiative did not escape the notice of Benjamin Tayari, the Chairman of the Board of Kenya Ports Authority.

In lauding the bold move, Tayari underscored the broader impact such endeavours could have on local development.

Bandari’s foray into the grassroots was not merely about playing football, it was a strategic investment in the future, a catalyst for change beyond the pitch.

“Aside from growing football and strengthening its fan base, Bandari seeks to find new emerging talents in the regions,” remarked Tayari.

This was a crucial aspect of Bandari’s strategy – identifying and nurturing raw talent at the grassroots level. The move was about sparking competition among young players.