Bandari’s board of trustees visionary

Bandari FC's success in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League is attributed to excellent management by the team’s board of trustees.

The Chief Executive Officer, Edward Oduor, is a former footballer and is brilliant in football statistics. He played as a central defender for the then Coastal heavyweights Mombasa Posta, Kenya Navy, and Lake Warriors.

He also served as the national team manager for seven years . He attended international football management courses in Frankfurt, Germany and has been key in development of football at the Coast.

Former national team player Musa Hassan Musa is another member of board together with former Kenyatta University and Kenya Breweries player Mohammed "Tostao" Nazir who has vast managerial skills and a keen eye for spotting talented players.

Vast experience

The retired Amani Masoud, a former national team goalkeeper, who also played for Gor Mahia and Lake Warriors, Fiba instructor and former basketball player Samuel Wanjohi as well as javelin thrower Milka Getuno are also on the Bandari board of trustees.

The late Ben “Breakdance” Oloo, a former national team and Gor Mahia player, and the late Alfred Achayo, a Coast Stars legend — who was part of the team which won the Castle Cup in 2002 — were also on the board.

Abdullahi Sammatar, who is one of the founders of Bandari, heads the board. He has served football since his days at Shimo la Tewa School and at the University of Nairobi. Vice chairman Bernard Osero, who is the head of corporate affairs at Kenya Ports Authority has expertise in communication and marketing.

Herbert Mwachiro has ensured Bandari is robust in the social media space.

Bandari’s technical bench is solid. Head coach Anthony Kimani is one of the best in the country, his homegrown assistant Daniel Lenjo is a CAF B holder. Wilson Obungu, the goalkeeper trainer is a former national team goalkeeper.

The technical director Twahir Muhhidin has a wealth of knowledge and experience.