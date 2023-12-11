Bandari Queens will follow in our tradition of excellence

In the ever-evolving landscape of Kenyan football, where passion intertwines with ambition, Bandari FC has emerged as a beacon of excellence. Our foray into women's football with the establishment of Bandari Queens is a unique chapter in the club's illustrious history.

Bandari FC's journey to becoming one of Kenya's premier football clubs has been marked by a commitment to welfare, philanthropy, and innovation. Through trials and triumphs, the club has etched its name among the best in the country. Now, with the inception of Bandari Queens, the club is poised to replicate this effort in the women's league so as to become a beacon of hope for women's football talents at the Coast.

The visionary leadership at Bandari FC has strategically positioned Bandari Queens to not only compete well but to also dominate women's football in the country. At the helm is Janet Amunga, a holder of Caf ‘C’ coaching badge whose expertise adds a layer of professionalism to the team. The commitment to excellence extends beyond the coach, as the ladies are supported by a seasoned bench of professionals, setting the stage for unparalleled success. With the men's team and their success as the standard, the Queens have a bright future ahead if all things work in their favour

Bandari Queens' journey began in the lower echelons of the FKF Division One League, a deliberate move to cultivate the experience necessary for top-flight competition. Despite the challenges, their performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. Notably, they have shown a relentless spirit in every game, consistently netting more than five goals against their opponents. This will help the ladies be more competitive while they learn the art of football professionalism.

As women's football gains momentum in Kenya, Bandari Queens stands poised to be at the forefront of this revolution. The team's remarkable ascent through the ranks of FKF Division One mirrors the broader growth of women's football in the country. Their prowess on the field is not just a testament to individual skill but a reflection of the collective dedication to elevate the women's game in Kenya.