Bandari out to get more than league glory alone

William Wadri

Nzoia Sugar's Moses Mwale (left) vies for the ball with Bandari forward William Wadri during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Osero wants the team to play world class football, in line with their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority’s vision of giving world class services at the parastatal. Bandari need to win matches to publicise the brand.
  • More importantly, we don’t want Bandari players to be village celebrities who believe that winning local matches against local clubs is all that they need. Instead, we are preparing the team to play on the international arena where the players can be scouted to play abroad and return home to invest.

Bandari Football Club are working on a project which, in the long-term, will see the team being  set apart from the big boys of Kenyan football.

