Bandari means business in new season

The new Football Kenya Federation Premier League season portends good tidings for Bandari FC. We are about to embark on a season that promises a lot of success at our good club.

We have a new board of directors, a revamped technical bench, and a squad teeming with talented new signings, and our replica jerseys are flying off the shelves!

Under the guidance of our new board of directors, Bandari FC has made significant strides in recent months. The board has reestablished a strong connection with the local community which is good for the future.

In my view, the retention of Twahir Muhiddin as the head coach brings a sense of continuity and stability at the club.

Muhiddin, a highly experienced coach with two Kenyan Premier League titles under his belt with Bandari, is renowned for his attacking style of play. He holds the promise of building on the team’s recent successes.

Formidable technical bench

The technical bench has also been bolstered with exceptional talent. Should former Kenyan internationals Jerry Otieno and John Baraza join the technical bench as envisaged, they stand to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the coaching unit.

Their presence adds considerable strength to the technical bench, making it one of the most formidable in the country. In addition to solid management and experienced coaching staff, Beja Nyamawi and at least five new players are expected at the team’s training base any moment from now. and other names will bolster the squad’s strength and depth.

This season, we will count on the 12th man more than ever. I am aware that league returnees Shabana FC come with a spring in their steps, buoyed by a loud fan base. Seen in the context of the wide fan base that other teams like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards enjoy, the league promises to be a thrilling affair.