Bandari making football in Coast region great again

A few years ago, the only notable team from Coast was and still is Bandari.

That is what this new generation knows or at least has seen. Most people never got to witness the Golden Generation that made football what it is in Kenya today.

There was a time when football in Coast was the driving force in the country, when we had teams like Lake Warriors, Feisal, Coast Stars, Wanderers, Kenatco FC and Breweries.

There was the Derby between Coast Stars and Bandari that lit up Mombasa and Coast as a whole, then there was the Mwenge and Feisal derby, arch-rivals on the pitch who divided the city in two. These teams were not only amazing to watch but also gave a chance to our legends.

These teams produced legends like Tony Maski, Ali Kajo, Ahmed Breik, Nassir Omar (Minister of Defence), Abbas Magongo, Rishadi Shedu, who featured for the National Team, Harambee Stars.

Notably, Feisal is the only coastal team to have won the Kenyan Premier league in 1964. Then came a time when the only representative from the Coast in national football circles was Bandari.

This was a dark time for coastal people because only Bandari showed the zeal and ambition of the people of the area. It was a time when thousands of kids wished to showcase their talent but couldn’t express themselves because of the limited opportunities in just one team.

Times have passed and things have changed, these days there is a total of five teams representing the Coastal pride in National Leagues. These teams are the pride of the people, they still carry the wonderful game of the coastal people, they play the entertaining football that is made in Coast.

Apart from recruiting new players from the area and feeding them to the National Leagues, the mother of them all, Bandari, has been the key player development centre of the region.

I have no doubt that all the top teams in the area either had or have a player that has passed through the graceful hands of Bandari, either on loan or as a product of the team. The team has been feeding smaller teams with fully developed young lads that have propelled them to greater heights in the local football scene.

It has been Bandari's dream to develop a footballing culture in the Coast region, to help sustain the growth of football in the area as well as give a platform to local talents to flourish and win over the world!

Apart from that, Bandari has been keen on football sponsorships and youth development programmes. A while ago, the club embarked on a local talent development match at Uwanja wa Mbuzi at Nyali, Mombasa.

Bandari used this opportunity to scout and sign young players who have turned out to be among the best in Kenya.

For instance, Joseph Otieno, a young talent from Shanzu area of Mombasa who was signed from this project and later joined the Youth team at Bandari. Slowly, he has grown into one of the best players in the top tier earning 13 starts in the Bandari senior team after just a few months in the youth team.

Talents like Swaleh Chacha, a young energetic defender who was also promoted to the senior team goes to show what the team is all about when it comes to youth and talent development.

Have a look at Hamid Mohammed, who plays like Messi, and has potential to be the Cristiano Ronaldo of Kenya. After a few months in the Youth team, he was promoted to the senior team where he has made three appearances, before being sent to Sofapaka to get the much needed experience.

Denis Magige is now a top player, with big teams like Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga) and a host of other top teams in Kenya keeping an eye on the youngster. Magige is the best example that the youth system in Bandari has been the main feeder programme of talent in and out of Bandari.

From humble beginnings in the Youth Team, Magige has built a name for himself in the Kenyan Premier League, and is a future Kenyan international and an inspiration to many youths that have aspirations of playing in the local topflight.

This is how the management of Bandari has ensured the longevity of the team, investing in the youth, supplying talents in the area, and ensuring that Coast is slowly rising to the football giant it was.

A while back, the club started various projects to tap talented youngsters in the land by partnering with various academies that focus on football development of young kids under the age of 13, signing an agreement and sponsoring them into Serani Primary School.

Under the programme, boys go to school and at the same time get to play football under the watchful eye of the Bandari Youth players. Regularly we see the senior coaches taking training sessions with the youth team and this season the Youth team head coach was promoted to the senior team.

Daniel Mshamba is now an assistant coach in the senior team and this is just but one of the many examples that goes to show that this team has major plans in the sector and wants to not only develop football but grow it.

The Coast region now boasts four teams in the National Super League - Coastal Heroes Mombasa Elites, SS Assad and Mwatate United - all of which have talents brewed fresh from Bandari.

Like its main sponsor, Kenya Ports Authority, the club has taken keen interest in supplying the local teams with quality talent. With many more in the National Division One league, and a host of over 30 players in the youth team, the Coastal football pride is well preserved in the near future.