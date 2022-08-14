Bandari is setting pace in local game

A few years ago, Bandari embarked on a journey to reshape and rebuild the team into becoming one of the standout clubs in the country.

I am happy today — six years in the making — the rebuilding has been completed and our team is now a formidable force it was meant to be a long time.

We are the team that is now setting the standards in Kenyan football; a perfect example of greatness and a blend of professionalism. We have the passion for the game.

Bandari has a full bench of wisdom at the helm as the management of the team, a board of trustees that can easily and speedily make changes that impact the upward projection of the club.

Backed by a generous sponsor, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the team is sufficiently financed and fully equipped. The key focus of the sponsor has been to develop local talents and to promote sports as an income-generating activity.

Through its flagship brand Bandari, KPA has managed to hold over three tournaments this year.

The tournaments have been one of the main feeders to the youth side as well as the senior team.

Besides the management, we now have a young, energetic, ambitious, and tactical coach.

A man on a mission to take us to even greater heights on the Kenyan football scene.

Coach Kimani stands out

Without a shadow of a doubt, Anthony “Modo” Kimani is one of those stand-out coaches that will be on the football scene for years to come.

The coach is destined for even bigger things. A look at his tactics shows that he has promise. He has a clear vision for Bandari.

The squad is full of youngsters that are the next big thing in Kenyan football. We have made tremendous growth; the most notable is the average age.

We now have one of the most youthful squads in the country with an average age of 24 years old.

Bandari’s signings this season are mainly young players.

The team has made good use of technology in the past few years, from streaming live games to being one of the teams with a strong social media presence.

The level of advancement in the use of technology at Bandari is growing by the day.

There is talk of Bandari developing an App which is due to be launched shortly.