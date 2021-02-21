Bandari in good form to win league

I can confidently say that Bandari will strongly challenge for, and even win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title this season.

We might have had a shaky start, but going by the activities at the club in the past one month, the ship is stabilising . What remains are trophies.

I have said this before, coach Cassa Mbungo is godsent. Since the Rwandese’ arrival at Bandari, the team is energised. There is a fresh approach in the management of the team, training and even in the recruitment of players.

Former AFC Leopards’ stand in coach, Anthony “Modo” Kimani, with whom Mbungo worked with at the Den, is on his way to Bandari.

He threw in the towel at Leopards citing frustration. Kimani is expected to inject fresh ideas and also bring his experience as a player.

I am particularly happy that the technical bench has heeded my advice of beefing up the squad before the mid transfer window is closed next week. Bandari needs a strong squad to achieve its goals.

Kasumba signs contract

Bandari have acquired the services of deadly Ugandan striker Umar Kasumba, that is good news to the dockers, but of course, bad news to opponents .

The Ugandan has agreed on a deal in principle to join Bandari, having signed a one-year contract after being out of action for a year.

Kasumba starred in the top-tier Kenyan league two seasons ago, scoring 17 goals to emerge top scorer before moving to Zambia’ s Zesco.

The Ugandan should be a good addition to Bandari who are slowly moving up the league standings after two straight wins away to Kariobangi Sharks and at home to AFC Leopards last Friday. They climbed to position five in the 18-team league after 12 matches .

How I wish the technical bench can quickly shop around for an attacking midfielder now that Mbungo has converted Ugandan William Wadri to an out and out striker.

Bandari also needs to get a proven goalkeeper to keep Rwandese custodian Justin Ndikumana on toes .

Let’s compare notes at the end of the season, though I personally feel like we have waited long enough and it’s time to go for the big prize.