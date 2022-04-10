Bandari has prioritised player welfare

It’s normal for football players to suffer injury, after all football is a contact sport and with contact now and then, an injury is bound to happen.

The extent of injury varies from match to match and though most of them are never fatal, there have been some instances that have threatened the lives of football players.

With that in mind, a team must have a way of taking care of injuries as well as the player’s overall well-being during injury.

This is not only an act of professionalism but it is also a key motivating factor in a player’s career.

On a late evening in 2018 during a Kenyan Premier League match between Bandari and Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium, I witnessed unimaginable scenes.

The teams were tied 1-1 with 15 minutes left to play, then an all-out war ensued on the pitch. Sony were looking to finish among the top four, and Bandari were out to cement their second place in the league.

Suddenly, Bandari captain Bernard Odhiambo had a knock and can’t move his leg. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors confirm the worst.

He had suffered a broken leg! Normally this is the point where things get tricky. A player is out for a long and people begin to wonder what to do with his well-being!

But four years since the incident, Odhiambo is still the captain and still plays for Bandari FC. The good thing is that during his worst hour, the team stood by him in all aspects.

This has been the mandate of Bandari FC since its inception. The team has always prioritised its players’ welfare in all its undertakings.

Likewise, when Shaban Kenga was injured, the team was well equipped to handle the situation as required. The team has ensured that all players and technical staff are well protected by an active insurance cover.

The sponsor Kenya Ports Authority has also mandated Bandari to always take care of its staff even in the event of an injury or should misfortune befall its staff.

This ensures that all the staff have their salaries, regardless of whether there is football. For instance when the Coronavirus pandemic struck, all the players were compensated.

This has not only been the motivation for the players but it has also been a step towards establishing the right path in football management.

“The team took great care of me during my injury. I was treated by the best doctors in the country, and taken to the best hospitals in the country which ensured that I play football today.

Had I been left to care for my health needs, this would have been such a difficult journey but I thank Bandari because here, they take care of their own,” Odhiambo said.