Bandari FC thriving due to strong youth wing

Another season is almost ending, and from the looks things, Bandari might win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title or finish in a strong position.

This has been one hell of a ride for the Dockers. All in all, Bandari has become a model that certainly needs to be emulated in the league.

A good number of young players have been promoted to the senior team this season, as a result, the average age of the starting 11 has been 24 years old.

Bandari should be commended for consistently pushing for opportunities for the youth.

Despite the rocky start of the season, the team found its footing and went on to enjoy a nine-match unbeaten run.

Better things will come their way in the near future. With proper planning, we will get there. You can never underestimate the hunger and drive that younger players have brought to the team.

They are eager to win titles, to make a name for the team and for themselves.

Magige going places

The philosophy of Bandari has been and will always be to promote young and upcoming talents in the region. That is why every season, there are new players that have matured to become stars in the top-tier league.

At Bandari, there is always a young lad ready to rise and spread his wings. The team regularly gives its youthful players a chance to compete for a spot in the senior team. And this is important for transition, when need arises.

For this to happen, the youngsters need to get experience early. Bandari depends on players from their youth wing to feed the senior team, and that is how the players get experience, and in no time, they become big names in the league.

In the recent past, a player like Denis Magige has risen from the youth team to become a force in the league. This is a good example of a working youth system.

Magige will be playing his third season as a senior player and a regular starter in the team. His growth has inspired younger players behind him to aim higher.