Bandari FC enjoys big following on social media

Bandari is a force to reckon with not only in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, but also off the pitch because it has a massive following on social media.

The dockers' social media handles; whether it is Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, are a true delight to follow.

The team's social media managers are incredibly creative, constantly coming up with engaging and interactive content that not only informs fans but also allows them to interact with the club and its staff.

Bandari is well-known for its engaging banter on social media platforms, but aside from that, the club is one of the Premier League clubs with the best presentation of graphics design and creative arts.

The club never never fails to keep its followers entertained and engaged. It is no surprise that they have a dedicated and growing community of supporters who look forward to the club's next social media post.

Media strategy

Bandari's social media strategy is an excellent example of how a football team can connect with fans and create a strong online brand.

The importance of having a strong online community cannot be overstated.

In today's digital age, social media has become a crucial tool for clubs to connect with fans, build a brand, and reach a wider audience, and it is a selling point for any sponsor of a team.

With large numbers on the online space, a team like Bandari is able to demonstrate its popularity.

This, in turn, helps to attract more fans and offers more value to the team’s main sponsor Kenya Ports Authority.

Make no mistake, a huge following on social media will make many fans want to experience what Bandari is made of, not just online, but also on the pitch.

This is evident as most new fans post pictures and videos of the team’s colours at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Online numbers are a source of bragging rights not only for clubs in Kenya, but the world over.