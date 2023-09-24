Bandari FC’s digital strategy setting pace

In the heart of Mombasa, a transformation is taking place in the world of Kenyan football spearheaded by the resurgent Bandari Football Club.

Despite a challenging period with delayed salaries, the new board at Bandari has not only weathered the storm but also set sail on a course that promises to propel the club to new heights, igniting a passion for football in the Coastal region like never before.

Over the past few months, Bandari FC have shown unwavering dedication to their supporters, and the result is nothing short of spectacular. The stands at the Mbaraki Sports Club, Bandari’s home ground,have been consistently packed to the brim — making it one of the most electrifying football venues in the country. This resurgence can be attributed to an incentive of free entry for fans to watch matches at Mbaraki, and this has captured their hearts.

The atmosphere at Mbaraki is nothing short of electric. If you arrive late, finding a spot to sit becomes a challenge. This newfound enthusiasm for Bandari FC has transformed them into a powerhouse when it comes to filling stadiums in Mombasa. The connection between the team and its supporters is strong, with fans even travelling alongside the squad to away matches—a testament to the unwavering bond that has been forged.

Engaging content

One of the key elements driving this transformation is the club's vibrant use of social media. Bandari FC’s social media presence has been on the rise, captivating fans across the nation.

The innovative and engaging content has resonated well with supporters and helped foster a sense of belonging. From live match updates to behind-the-scenes glimpses of the players' daily lives, Bandari FC's digital strategy is setting new standards for football clubs in Kenya.