Bandari FC an oasis of hope in Coast region

In 1986, Cargo FC merged with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to form Bandari FC, and the team went on to became a household name in Kenyan football.

Despite facing several challenges in recent years, Bandari continues to play a vital role on Coast region’s socio-economic scene.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League side has represented the country twice in the CAF Confederation Cup — an achievement that highlights the team's pedigree.

And although the team has struggled to maintain its form in the current league season, it has consistently finished in the top three positions in past campaigns, a testament to the team's competitive spirit. This achievement is a sense pride for the local community.

The significance of Bandari goes beyond the pitch. Being the only team from the Coast region in the top-flight league, Bandari is a beacon of hope.

The team continues to provide a platform for the abundant local talent and also plays an important role in feeding the national team with quality players.

Mentoring teams

The club’s sponsor KPA has helped a great deal in the mentoring of local teams through holding clinics, football tournaments, trials and many other programmes through its flagship brand Bandari.

There has been sharing of knowledge on professionalism and other football-related matters.

However, like any team, Bandari have had their highs and lows. One of the main obstacles is the long distances the team has to travel for matches, which can be costly and exhausting.

Nevertheless, the team remains committed to overcoming these hurdles and continuing to be a role model for other clubs in the country with a vision to becoming one of the most successful clubs in the continent.

Bandari have a vision to develop infrastructure so as to offer more opportunities to local players. This will also open an avenue for business ventures to thrive.