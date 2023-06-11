Bandari fan base bigger and better

In an exciting development for Kenyan football, Bandari FC supporters, under the guidance of a new board of trustees, have taken the initiative to organise themselves into various fan clubs across the coastal region. These passionate fans are employing innovative methods to attract new supporters and foster a stronger sense of community among the Bandari faithful.

The new board of trustees, appointed earlier this year, sought to reinvigorate the fan base and bring the supporters closer to the club. Recognising the importance of localised fan engagement, the trustees encouraged the establishment of fan clubs in different localities along the coast. This initiative has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Bandari fans, leading to the formation of multiple fan clubs that serve as hubs for supporters in their respective communities.

Each fan club represents a specific locality, creating a sense of pride and identity among the supporters. From Mombasa to Malindi, Lamu to Taita, Bandari fans come together, united by their love for the team. The fan clubs have adopted unique names, such as "Bandari Tsunami Crew", "Nyali Branch" and "Bamburi Fan Club," reflecting the diverse coastal heritage and geography.

However, what sets these fan clubs apart is their ingenious approach to attracting new members. Recognising the power of creativity and community engagement, Bandari fans have gone beyond traditional methods of fan recruitment. They have tapped into the coastal region's rich cultural heritage and football to draw in more supporters.

One of the standout strategies employed by these fan clubs is organising vibrant pre-match events that showcase the local culture. From traditional dances to performances by local artists like the Mwanzele dance, and Simba Ropa these events not only create a festive atmosphere but also promote the shared heritage of the region. By incorporating local traditions into their activities, the fan clubs have managed to appeal to a broader audience, transcending the boundaries of football.

Moreover, fan clubs have also taken advantage of social media platforms to amplify their message and attract more supporters. They have set up dedicated Facebook pages, Twitter accounts, and Instagram profiles, where they share engaging content, match updates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of the club. This digital outreach has proven immensely successful, with Bandari's fan base expanding rapidly across the coastal region.

In addition to cultural events and social media campaigns, the fan clubs have launched community outreach programs. They actively participate in local charity events, organise youth football clinics in areas like Likoni, Magongo, and Kisauni, and support initiatives that promote education, women empowerment, social welfare, violent extremism, and the fight against drug abuse. By aligning themselves with these causes, the fan clubs have garnered support beyond the realm of football, attracting individuals who appreciate the positive impact the club can have on society.

The new board of trustees, impressed by the fan clubs' dedication and success, has pledged its support to their initiatives. This has already taken shape as the club has reduced the price of jerseys, and gate tickets and is in constant talks with the fans on ways to better cooperate.

They recognise the crucial role that passionate supporters play in the growth and success of a football club. The board has promised to collaborate closely with the fan clubs, ensuring that their efforts are aligned with the club's overall vision and objectives.