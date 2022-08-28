Ban must be lifted by any means

Like Buridan’s ass, we are starving to death between two bales of hay. We seem not to be able to choose which stack to consume. Rational decision is now impossible.

The Fifa ban on Kenya has left us in an unenviable position. The ban means Kenya cannot compete in age-restricted or international club competitions. Local clubs are also prohibited from participating in continental inter-club competitions.

The country is now locked out from all national Fifa-supported personal development activities for administrators, coaches and referees. Our football leagues have also ceased to be recognised by the international organisation and as such, we may only be playing for fun!

This debilitating ban was brought about by the disbanding of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the appointment of the initial Caretaker Committee to run football in Kenya. Fifa took this to mean government interference and banned us.

Last February, Fifa secretary- general Fatma Samoura gave certain conditions for Kenya to get out of the ban. We must say that they were very unpalatable. She demanded that for Kenya to be readmitted back; the Ministry of Sports must disband the Caretaker Committee and the Cabinet Secretary’s decision of November 11 last year appointing the committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee be repealed. Lastly, Fifa was to receive confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by vice president Doris Petra and secretary-general Barry Otieno, that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control!

Interestingly, this letter was addressed to the officials of the disbanded FKF and they are the ones to assure Fifa of their being in charge.

The first two can be done, but the reinstatement of the disbanded office should never even be considered. We have learned our lesson from this stinky debacle, and next time we have people playing around with taxpayers money, we need not disband the organisation. All we need to do is arrest and remand them in the institutions they deserve to be in but leave the Fifa recognised organisation empty and untouched by the government!

We shall not have interfered at all with the elected football officials. These Fifa bans are only for the poor countries, the powerful ones have the ability to arrest corrupt Fifa officials and incur no ban!