Aussems doing well with young AFC players

AFC Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems should be hailed for building a young squad that has given the team’s diehard supporters hope, excitement and joy.

He is indeed responsible for Ingwe’s transformation!

All the negative comments we read are from people who want to destabilise his efforts to revive AFC Leopards’ lost glory. He has made the whole Ingwe fraternity to believe in football again!

There are so many stories going on, mostly rumours, but to be honest, Aussems has done a great job since taking over the team in February 2021.

The majority of the players are young, but the Belgian has turned them into a team that plays and acts as one which is mature and seasoned.

The 2022/2023 season must have been a huge disappointment for fans because Leopards finished fifth, but the fact is Aussems has made an equally huge contribution to rebuilding and young team comprising dedicated players. We were unlucky last season, but the team has become is getting better.

After watching AFC’s matches against Mathare United, Bandari and Kenya Police, which the team won 2-1, 2-0 and 1-0, respectively, I can honestly say that there has never been an Ingwe team that is as good as this in recent history.

Environment to thrive

Ingwe fans can see how much each of the players wants to win matches for team and ultimately the league title. This is what expectant AFC Leopards’ fans are waiting for.

The mentality Aussems has developed in the team is far better than other coaches we have seen at the Den in recent years.

It’s not about winning every match, it’s about hard work and belief which Leopards fans, the management and the team have in abundance. Aussems has created an environment to thrive.

Winning a trophy is not the entire purpose of sport. What is important is having a team that plays creatively, that has players who are respectful of others and themselves.