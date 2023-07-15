Athletes who get hurt while on national duty shouldn’t be forgotten

Winrose Alvisa is a wrestler.

She works for the Kenya Prisons Service and is currently based in Kitale. She took up wrestling about two years ago. Though still in her foundational years of competition, she made Team Kenya to the African Beach Games held in Tunisia last month.

You may never have read or heard about Winrose and her conquests in competition the because attention naturally goes to the winners and medallists.

Winrose’s first match was against Bea Meiring of South Africa where she won 1-0. Her second match was against Safietou Goudiaby from Senegal. While having a controlling lead, an unfortunate incident occurred.

As she was pushing her opponent off the competition area in order to get the customary one point, she sustained an injury which caused her knee instability.

She was immediately attended to by both the Team Kenya medical team and the organisers.

Further assessment and review was done at the event’s polyclinic and she was declared not fit to continue with the competition.

From that point we watched helplessly as her opponents, at every call, got a walk over and three points on her account. One athlete she had earlier beaten went on to get silver. We can only imagine what Winrose would have won for Kenya.

These kinds of stories are what most Kenyans never get to hear or learn about. With every medal for Kenya, the focus and celebration gravitates towards the medallists and winners. However, there are athletes who come back with scars of “war”. They suffer the pain and oftentimes are ignored while the party goes on.

Winrose stayed in the hotel room incapacitated all through the rest of the competition days and she travelled back to Kenya was on business class to allow her comfort.

On arrival, further assessment showed that she required surgery due to a ligaments injury but this had to wait until her swelling goes down.

This week on visiting her, we noticed the swelling had gone down, and all factors remaining constant, she should have the surgery in a week’s time.

Hearing her talk and give an account of her experience was humbling as she recounted it with a lot of humour typical of the Armed Forces sportspeople. Previously, without knowing the extent of the injury, she was anxious about future competitions, and her job, as she remembered her mum and siblings who depend on her.

It is a grim reminder to us as a country of the casualties of ‘war” as athletes strive to bring honour and glory to Kenya.

We can mitigate these incidents through sufficient safeguards such as insurance for medical expenses, reimbursements for the costs incurred and compensation for pain and lost income.

These will not fully assuage the difficult times but they communicate care and concern.

We celebrate those who bring glory, and even more so, those who suffer the cost of that glory. Winrose recounted how while lying down in pain, she could hear chants of “jikaze uendelee”.