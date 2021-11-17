Athletes unload years of baggage in consultative fora

Leonard Bett

World Athletics Under-18 Championships 2000m champion Leonard Bett speaks on the sidelines of the Athletics Kenya consultative meeting in Bomet on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • How I wish more athletes would be free to share their experiences to help change societal perceptions.
  • It is clear from the discussions thus far that junior athletes bear the most brunt and encounter unique challenges apart from their senior colleagues.

As I write this, I am currently in Kericho listening to hundreds of athletes opening up on how the sport has rewarded or punished them for the sacrifices they have made for the sake of the track and field.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.