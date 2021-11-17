Athletes unload years of baggage in consultative fora

As I write this, I am currently in Kericho listening to hundreds of athletes opening up on how the sport has rewarded or punished them for the sacrifices they have made for the sake of the track and field.

It is quite an eye-opener and a harsh – but necessary – reality that there is much we need to do to take athletics to the next level and cement our position at the world pinnacle as a powerhouse in the sport.

The second week of Athletics Kenya countrywide consultative meetings with athletics stakeholders has followed the same course as the previous week.

The meetings were mooted in realisation and acknowledgment of the tribulations various stakeholders are experiencing in their pursuit of purpose within the athletics sector. So far so good; it is impressive to see athletes own the process by picking the microphone and speaking fearlessly on what needs to change in the sport.

This is what we had envisioned at the onset because it is only when these grievances are brought in the open would we ever be able to heal and move forward.

Indeed, various unique issues have emerged from these deliberations. One I would like to highlight is the call for more female coaches.

This is a timely suggestion considering the importance of gender equality and the current calls for the same in worldwide sports.

As a federation, we would love to play our part in realising gender equality in sports by midwifing the births of more female athletics coaches. As a result, regarding this suggestion, it is a point that has reached home.

It is also interesting to hear athletes share their personal experiences to better drive their points home. World Athletics Under-18 Championships 2000m champion Leonard Bett spoke candidly about the pressure young athletes face from the family and society in that they are usually lumped with a lot of financial obligations once their careers start to take off.

How I wish more athletes would be free to share their experiences to help change societal perceptions.

It is clear from the discussions thus far that junior athletes bear the most brunt and encounter unique challenges apart from their senior colleagues.

Going forward, the consultative caravan moves to the North Rift next week. I would like to encourage as many athletes as possible to turn up for the discussions and contribute to this change process.