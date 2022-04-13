Athletes should maximise on French trip

Eleven junior sprinters this week departed for France for a month-long training at the Miramas Stadium.

This is part of preparations for the World Athletics Under 20 Championship in Cali, Colombia in August.

Most importantly, the training is the beginning of an ambitious plan to nurture young sprinters in the country and transform Kenya into a powerhouse in the short races.

The athletes who have landed this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity indeed have weighty expectations on their shoulders.

The objective is for them to sharpen their skills and provide evidence of the same through exceptional performances at international competitions.

This is why they need to glean as many lessons as possible from the training camp. This will depend on the levels of discipline exhibited by the juniors as well as the ability to understand instructions from their coaches.

Traveling far and wide expands your worldview and my hope is that the youngsters in France will come back home with innovative ideas to inspire other sprinters in the country.

The team is accompanied by two coaches who are also thirsty for knowledge on how to be better craftsmen and women of world-class sprinters from Kenya.

Once they return, they will become trainers of trainers and will share the knowledge they acquired with their peers.

Moreover, the Miramas training camp is an opportunity for the sprinters to meet the qualifying time for the World Athletics U-20 Championship. If an opportunity arises, some of them will compete in local competitions to improve on their time.

Other than that, competing against peers who have for long trained in world-class facilities will only bring the best out of our juniors.

So far, so good…the athletes have been going through their paces this week and familiarising themselves with the facilities.

The team received a warm reception from their hosts who are more than happy to mingle and learn from the athletes.

The camp, a result of a collaboration between Athletics Kenya and Miramas Athletics Club, shows the goodwill Kenya enjoys within the sporting world.