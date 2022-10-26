Athletes' pension scheme an idea whose time has come

Earlier this week, while speaking at the Athletics Kenya Central Region office in Nyeri, the association’s chief administrative officer Susan Kamau urged athletes to sign up for a pension scheme that the federation is setting up in collaboration with the County Pension Fund (CPF).

This initiative will put to death previous instances where Kenyan athletes wallow in poverty after retirement — with nothing to show for their many successes on the track and field.

This is not a problem exclusive to the athletics sector but is rampant across our Kenyan sports industry.

Many times, we are informed of an Mpesa Paybill or GoFund going around, seeking to raise funds for the treatment of a sportsperson.

These are usually sad times considering such sportspersons brought a lot of glory to the nation in their heyday and helped enhance the Kenyan brand at the international level.

Therefore, enrolling in a pension scheme such as the one mooted by AK and CPF ensures that such unfortunate incidents are a thing of the past.

From a sportsperson’s perspective, a pension fund secures their future beyond their active period in the game.

This is especially important considering the physically-taxing nature of every sports discipline – the wear and tear take a toll on the body and the mind.

The decline in physicality levels and psychological preparedness is a process that occurs unconsciously and hits as hard as a thunderbolt.

At the federation, we believe that the message about a pension scheme should not only be targeted at elite athletes who have already made it to the big stage.

During our ongoing interactions with various athletes across the country, we have been keen to impart this message to upcoming athletes as well so that they may grow in their careers with a positive perception towards preparing a retirement plan beforehand.

Noteworthy is that President William Ruto has severally spoken about the need to nurture a saving culture to improve Kenyans’ financial well-being at a personal level.

This is a conversation that every sportsperson should pay keen attention to and contribute to it.

Every sportsperson in the country should be futuristic in their thinking and embrace such a saving culture that ensures that their sunset years are not filled with regrets and what-ifs.

A pension scheme for sportspersons is an idea whose time has come — the economic success of the Kenyan sports industry depends on it.