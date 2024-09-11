Athletes in difficulty can find solace in the Almighty

The past one week has been a heavy one for Kenyan athletics in which we have been jolted by a number of unfortunate incidents.

First, we were all left in shock by the barbaric attack against Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei by her alleged ex-lover at her home in Kitale.

It was a cowardly attack, which must be condemned countless times, and in the strongest terms.

My condolences and sympathies go to the family and friends of this accomplished runner who have lost a dependable mother and daughter – a selfless breadwinner.

Another calamity making headlines was the road accident involving a group of athletes from Kapcherop Training Camp who were travelling back home to Eldoret from the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon on Sunday.

The carnage was an anti-climax to what had been a successful third edition of the annual road race, which had attracted tens of thousands of participants.

Once again, I extend my sympathies to all those affected and pray for your quick recovery from this unfortunate occurrence.

Such times of calamities require each and every one of us to remain mentally stoic and fix our eyes on the better times to come.

This is only possible if we remain connected to our Maker, our Creator, who knows us inside and out and is able to comfort us in the best way possible.

Spirituality is an important part of an athlete’s life as it provides them with the mental fortitude to pursue their goals and handle disappointments in the course of their careers.

Amidst hectic training schedules and crammed competition programmes, it is pivotal to take some time out for spiritual nourishment and energy to forge ahead with the task at hand.

Over the course of my life as an athlete – and later as an administrator – my spirituality has been a guiding light for my path.

It has been a marker for my next step forward in my career and a shaper of my life’s purpose.

During periods of injuries, reading and listening to the word of God has been a fountain from which I have drank and found hope of a positive future despite the spell on the sidelines.

Regardless of your religious background, all athletes need to pay as much attention to their spiritual lives as they do the physical side.