Athletes have a duty to inspire society

When it comes to celebrities, athletes are some of the most admired people on earth.

By virtue of their performances on track and field, many have amassed a cult-like following from millions who adore and want to be like them.

Here in Kenya, athletics is one of the biggest – if not the biggest – sport in the country. When we say that sports is a unifying factor, then athletics is the epitome of this saying.

Many of our joyful times as a country have been moments when our athletes have done us proud by hauling medals on the international stage.

Simply put, there can be no conversation about athletics without Kenya in it. This is why as Kenyan athletes, we have an obligation to inspire society towards a greater good.

Unfortunately, many times this is not the case. We have heard stories of current and former athletes being entangled in scandals that paint a bad picture of the sport in general.

Doping continues to be a major thorn in the flesh that is Kenyan athletics.

It is disheartening to hear, from time to time, of an elite athlete slapped with suspension or a ban for anti-doping rule violations.

This is despite efforts by Athletics Kenya, in conjunction with Athletics Integrity Unit, to educate athletes on various aspects of anti-doping rules.

As an athlete engaged in clandestine acts, you should ask yourself the kind of message you are sending to the younger ones in society.

Are you telling them that it is okay to cheat your way to success? This is not the kind of legacy to leave behind.

You do not want to be remembered as the athlete who hopped around from club to club, drinking all his riches away.

Let’s not keep silent as athletes, when evil things happen around us. The constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom of speech and we should use it to raise awareness on various issues in the country.

Kudos to world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge who has been at the forefront of fighting against climate change.