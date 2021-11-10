Athletes’ forums eye opener, vital step on road to healing

A problem shared is a problem half solved. I am impressed by the turnout for Athletics Kenya’s series of consultative forums on the welfare of various stakeholders in the industry. It is amazing how much we can achieve if we come together and speak out about the pertinent issues, which require resolving to move forward as a discipline.

Our heart-to-heart meetings with athletes, coaches, managers and other stakeholders began in Ngong town on Monday where the attendance rate exceeded our expectations as hundreds of athletes turned out to make their voices heard. The same has been replicated in Machakos and Tharaka Nithi where we were at the time of writing this column.

And their attendance has not been to merely make the numbers; everyone has been making a beeline for the microphone, eager to pour out what is in their hearts regarding the athletics sector.

Thus far, various issues have come to the fore: sexual harassment and exploitation of young athletes; poor investment of athletes’ winnings; rogue coaches and managers; lack of proper training facilities; and exploitative contracts.

These are matters that cannot be swept under the carpet but must be brought to the spotlight and tackled head-on. The next step after highlighting them is to develop strategies to mitigate and resolve them once and for all.

As I said in my opening speech in Ngong, Kenya is renowned and respected abroad as a hotbed of athletics, especially long-distance races. Beyond Kenyan borders, our athletes are revered for their exploits on the track and field.

However, back home, they undergo myriad challenges, which many choose to shoulder bravely in the hope that these problems will magically wither away – this is never the case.

We look forward to interacting with many more athletes in other parts of the country and hearing what they have to say. I understand that some of them may be hesitant to speak for fear of victimisation. We assure you...nothing of this sort will occur.

Furthermore, athletes are encouraged to tag along their spouses because we believe that an athletes’ support system is a chief cornerstone of their success. The forums, thus far, have been segregated into different sessions to cater for the needs of various stakeholders and gender.

This ensures that we will be able to capture a wide range of issues, which are unique to the various categories of stakeholders. As Athletics Kenya, we are not stopping there as we have to get to the bottom of the matter.

There is no doubt that athletes have suffered for long in silence and the ongoing sessions will be the beginning of healing. We must all realise that it is one thing to win medals and it is totally a different ballgame to be successful. Come, let us reason together.