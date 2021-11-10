Athletes’ forums eye opener, vital step on road to healing

What you need to know:

  • Our heart-to-heart meetings with athletes, coaches, managers and other stakeholders began in Ngong town on Monday where the attendance rate exceeded our expectations as hundreds of athletes turned out to make their voices heard.
  • The same has been replicated in Machakos and Tharaka Nithi where we were at the time of writing this column.

A problem shared is a problem half solved. I am impressed by the turnout for Athletics Kenya’s series of consultative forums on the welfare of various stakeholders in the industry. It is amazing how much we can achieve if we come together and speak out about the pertinent issues, which require resolving to move forward as a discipline.

