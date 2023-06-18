Ashihundu remains a permanent figure in AFC Leopards history

When the history of AFC Leopards will be written, a special chapter should be reserved for one Ben Shikami Ashihundu.

The late Ashihundu, who was buried at the weekend in Kakamega was a key figure in the establishment of this great club in 1964 to rival Luo Union FC that was dominating the league.

There was also Israel Mutoka, Mzee Akoya, Peter Shiyuka, Zakaria Shimechero among others, but Ashihundu who died at the age of 92 had great vision for the club.

He contested to become Secretary General of the Club that was formed via the amalgamation of all Nairobi-based clubs having roots in Western Kenya.

Ashihundu, who sustained a nasty knee injury that he lived with for more than seven decades, attended Musingu and Malava for his O-levels before proceeding to Kings College Budo in Uganda after completing his intermediate studies at Musingu.

The football enthusiast also served as Secretary General of Football Association of Kenya between 1971 and 1972 establishing leadership structures in football administration.

He enrolled in a course in aviation as an air traffic controller at the East African Civil Aviation College in 1945.

He started the Mambo Leo program which was very popular on Voice of Kenya (now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation). He also stayed on at the broadcasting house as a part time presenter for over 35 years.

Born into a family of Quakers, his parents Samuel Ashihundu and Sabeti Musavi were among the first coverts and founders of the religion in East Africa who belonged to The Friends Church in Isukha, Shinyalu-Sub County in Kakamega County before moving to Malava Mission Station.

During his tenure as the Secretary General at the club in the 60s, the late Ashihundu is credited for having scouted and recruited young talented players from Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma and Nakuru notably Joe Kadenge, Jonathan Niva, Moses Wambwayi, Anthony Mukabwa, Livingston Madegwa, David Asibwa, John Nyawanga, Noah Wanyama, Charles Makunda, Hezekiah Ang’ana, Daniel Anyanzwa among many others.

Leopards went on to win the League in 1966 and 1967, the year Leopards provided nine players to the national team that won the inaugural East and Central Challenge Cup. The club also won the FKF Cup in 1967 and 1968.