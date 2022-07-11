Arusha next stop in Africa championship

The next round of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) Series will be held in Arusha, Tanzania.

It will be the fourth round of the ARC Series.

The two-day competition will start on July 23 and will feature six competitive stages. It will end on July 24, and will feature with four more stages.

Thirteen crews from Kenya are expected to tackle the rally.

The Kenyan delegation to Arusha will be led by Karan Patel, co-driven by Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta R5 car, followed by Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Muranga (Ford Fiesta R5), Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Ford Fiesta R5), McRea Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta R5) and Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi Ford Fiesta R5).

Ravi Chana will navigate home driver Manveer Birdi in Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution10 car, while Riyaz Ismail will partner another home driver, Gurjit Dhani, in a Skoda Proto car.

Shameer Yusuf to partner Rajpal Dhani in Subaru Impreza car. There will be two female competitors in Arusha Rally, namely Maxine Wahome of Kenya and Uganda’s Monica Lyimo.

Jas Mangat, navigated by Joseph Kamya and Yassin Nasser/Ali Katumba will represent Uganda while Leroy Gomes and Urshlla Gomes will represent Zambia.

The rally will be run over 513.23 kilometres, out of which 205.14 kilometres will be competitive distance. There will be a total of 10 competitive stages. The Transport distance will be 308.09 kilometres long.

*** *** *** ***

The Subaru Impreza car of Mark Lubega/Daniel Mbabaz won the UMC Fort Portal Tourism City Rally 2022 in Kampala at the weekend. Mark is the son of Charles Lubega.

*** *** *** ***

The remaining events in the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) calendar are as follows: Nanyuki Rally Group which will be held from September 10-11, Mombasa Motor Club (October 15-16), Rally Sports Club (November 5 -6) and the Sikh Union Club Rally (November 26-27).

The remaining events in the African Rally Championship are: Rally of Tanzania (July 23-24), Rwanda Rally (September 24-25), Zambia Rally (October 22-23), and Rally of South Africa (November 19-20).

The remaining events in the National Autocross Championship are: Rallye Sports Club (November 5-6), Sikh Union Club (November, 26-27), Mombasa Motor Club (October 15-16), and Nanyuki Rally Group (September 10-11).

The Kenya National Karting Championship is yet to run the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club event (October 12 - Nov 13) and the Kenya Motor Sports Club event (October 29-30).

Also still lined up are the Kenya Rally Raid Championship rounds run by Vintage Classic Car of Kenya (September 10-11), and Rift Valley Motor Sports (October 29-30).







