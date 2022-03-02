Anti-doping seminars vital in fight against menace

This week, Athletics Kenya, in conjunction with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak), are on a mission to enlighten athletes on anti-doping rules and the common pitfalls that land them on the wrong side of the law.

This series of seminars began on Tuesday in Nairobi where elite athletes, such as Olympic 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen, national 400m record holder Hellen Syombua, double African high jump champion Matthew Sawe, and Tokyo Olympian Abel Kipsang, among others, were in attendance.

Next, the caravan moved to Eldoret (Wednesday) and Kapsabet (Thursday) as we sought to spread this important message.

Whereas many athletes may choose to give these seminars a wide berth having sat in many of them in the past, it doesn't hurt to refresh your memory.

The bitter reality often strikes when an athlete is hit by a doping ban for an infraction, usually in most cases, minor. Regardless, a violation is still a violation despite the magnitude.

As many will attest, a doping ban is a huge setback to an athlete's career - even more immense than an injury.

It not only has physical effects but psychological as well since such an athlete will often have to carry the burdening reputation of having been banned at one time or another for doping violations.

Anti-doping rules keep changing every year and what you might consider being legal might be rendered illegal in such changes.

Therefore, such seminars keep you abreast of such changes and ensure you remain on the right side of the rules. After all, ignorance is no defence.

During our anti-doping educational sessions, we have always invited an official from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to speak to the participants. Who better to receive the truth from than the horse's mouth?

Furthermore, these seminars are part of a larger effort to get Kenya out of category A in which the country was identified as one of those most likely to engage in anti-doping violations.

As many athletes learn of these rules and are able to apply it religiously, the sooner we will be removed from this category as anti-doping violations by our athletes reduce drastically.

Therefore, if you are anywhere in the aforementioned regions, make time to join these seminars, pen, and paper in hand.