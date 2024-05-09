Another milestone in cross country looms for Kenya

This weekend marks another milestone in Kenya’s reputation as a cross-country powerhouse and a sporting destination.

Hundreds of young athletes from across the world will compete in the World Schools Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

It is a one-of-a-kind event that is being staged on African soil for the second time in history since 2000 in Marrakech, Morocco.

The one-day competition will feature three categories including Under 12, Under-15 and Under-18 – boys and girls.

Beyond an opportunity for Team Kenya to dominate the podium places, the World Schools Cross Country portends numerous benefits for participants as well as the country.

Most of the Kenyans in the team will be competing in their first-ever international event.

It will be an apt opportunity for them to learn new things by socialising with their peers from other countries and expand their worldview at an early age.

Sharing knowledge and experiences will contribute to the wholesome development of these young ones by inspiring them in other sectors of their lives, including family and school work.

Furthermore, a core agenda of the International School Federation (ISF) – the governing body for this competition – is to connect cities and enhance cultural exchange.

Hosting the World Schools Cross Country exposes participants to the sights and sounds of Nairobi and its environs and provides a platform for developing meaningful relationships or networks.

From a sporting perspective, this competition represents the first foray into a long-standing career on the international scene for young athletes.

The Faith Kipyegons, Beatrice Chebets and Hellen Obiris of this world began their journey to global dominance at the school level.

This is the same case for the 60 athletes who will be flying our national flag on Sunday.

The competition provides them with a taste of what is to come in their careers and will inspire them to work hard for chances to represent Kenya at future international assignments.

Not all of them will end up at the podium but the impact of competing with the best of the best at the school level will live long after the curtains come down on the competition.

Ngong Racecourse has been the stage for various historic national cross-country championships – as well as regional – in the past.

This Sunday’s event marks another chapter in its existence. It will be a stage on which future champions are forged and Kenya’s reputation as the cradle of cross country is enhanced.

All athletics enthusiasts would do well to turn up on the material day and witness history.