An open letter to Sports CS nominee, Ababu Namwamba

Greetings Mheshimiwa! Allow me to begin by extending my belated congratulations on your nomination for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts.

The announcement of your nomination for this very important office came 10 days after I implored President William Ruto to resist the temptation of merely rewarding his henchmen, whose names I will not repeat here, with these plum jobs, but instead to make the appointments on merit.

On that occasion, I argued that having for so long been treated as children of a lesser god by successive national governments, members of the sports fraternity in this country were breathlessly waiting to see who the next office bearer in that ministerial docket would be.

Within two weeks of being sworn-in, President Ruto spared the nation prolonged apprehension by announcing the names of his cabinet appointees, yours included.

Honestly, your nomination didn’t come as a surprise, considering your hobnobbing with the president – some viewed it as you openly campaigning for the job – before and after the General Election.

But here you are now, the substantive Sports Cabinet Secretary in waiting. There is no need for you to worry about that little matter of vetting by Parliament.

It will merely be a rubber stamping exercise by the Kenya Kwanza-controlled National Assembly for the approval of your appointment and that of your soon-to-be cabinet colleagues.

With that in mind, I believe you’ve already started acquainting yourself with the tasks that will come with your new job. But just for the records, there are a few issues which I will take the trouble of pointing out before you formally assume office.

First and foremost, by design your role as Cabinet Secretary is meant to be apolitical. But that is just on paper, everything about sports in Kenya is political.

In the course of discharging your duties, be prepared to get drawn into endless political turf wars that are synonymous with all sports federations in this country.

Be particularly wary of the ‘disbanded’ Football Kenya Federation (FKF), which still operates under the radar. Grand corruption, ineptitude and opacity are the middle names of this federation.

More importantly, you have already been asked to prioritize the burning issue of Kenya’s indefinite ban by the world governing football body, Fifa. I will not belabour the point.

But I’m sure you are aware that the problems of sports in Kenya go beyond football. FKF will not be the only source of your headache in the coming days. There are many more sports bodies in this country, than I care to count, that are just as badly broken down.

Kenya was once a force to be reckoned with in cricket, boxing and hockey, among other sporting disciplines. Today, we are at the bottom of the pile, thanks largely to maladministration.

Don’t even be deceived by the many medals Kenyan athletes rack up at major global events, many of these success stories are largely as a result of personal effort. In rugby, volleyball and lately basketball, Kenya has only but flattered to deceive. We are yet to achieve our full potential.

But being the optimist that I am, I believe you have what it takes to turn things around, having served in this same office some 10 years ago. And at just 46 years, you are the embodiment of youthful verve.