All systems go for WRC Safari Rally

Preparations are in full gear for the next round of the 2022 World Rally Championship, the Safari Rally, to be organised around the Wildlife Research Training Institute in Naivasha next month.

The rally will start from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre before heading for the Kasarani Super Special Stage. From here cars will head for Naivasha for the main action.

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, and also the Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), has commended the government for supporting the WRC Safari Rally as main sponsor.

The Safari Rally is one of the biggest sporting events in Kenya and Africa.

The headquarters team for the WRC Safari Rally is headed by Jim Kahumbura as the Event Director, Gurvir Bhabra (Clerk of the Course), Nazir Yakub and Onkar Kalsi (Deputy Clerks of the Course), Anwar Sidi (Route Liaison and Media Safety), Norris Ongalo (Chief Safety Officer) and Prof Raj Jutley (Chief Medical Officer).

* * * *

Hyundai Motorsport has stated that the team must get rid of the reliability issues that it faces this year and explains that the problems started during their car preparation for 2022.

In recent events, most of Hyundai drivers have faced many problems with the hybrid unit as they reported that they had lost power resulting in dropping time.

Oliver Solberg was forced to retire on the final day of Rally Portugal due to fuel fumes that came into his car.

* * * *

Zambia’s Ndola Motorsports Club will stage the second round of the 2022 Zambia National Rally Championship on June 4. The venue will be at the Ndola Motor Club, Twapia.

* * * *

Burundi prepares for its round of the National Rally Championship event on June 12. The rally returns to the capital Bujumbura in a new version.

The Buja Rally Top Chrono will take place on both axes of Boulevard de l'Independance on a circuit prepared specially for rally cars by the Club Automobile du Burundi.

* * * *

Did you know that....

For any competitor to get involved in the reconnaissance of the route of the Kenya National Rally Championship event, he or she must be registered as part of the competitors for the event.

The recce can only be done in a standard car with only two people on board the car.