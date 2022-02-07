All set for East African Safari Classic Rally

The East African Safari Classic Rally is set to be flagged off this Thursday from the Kenya Wildlife Training Centre in Naivasha.

The world famous round of the Marathon Raid Rally has attracted 44 rally cars. The rally is open to the models which were manufactured before 1985.

Safaricom has committed Sh6 million to sponsor the 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally, through its M-Pesa platform.

The nine-day rally, which will run until August 18, is expected to feature a record number of Kenyan and international drivers from more than 15 countries covering up to 5,000 kilometers across the country.

The race aims to showcase the beauty of the East African landscape with vehicles racing through world-famous game parks, with overnight stops at the region’s finest lodges and hotels.

***

Bart Walters, a world-renowned bronze sculptor, has been travelling to Kenya since 1986 studying African wildlife for his work.

Bart Walter’s sculptures from both African and North America have won the respect and admiration of fine art curators, collectors and the general public and his artwork is in high demand.

Bart and Glen Edmunds, the former Safari Rally winner, became friends on the former's first safari to Kenya.

Recently, Bart decided to capture Glen’s passion for speed in one of his bronzes. What better way to represent this than in the sculpture of a cheetah running at full speed.

A running cheetah is also the symbol of the prestigious and famous East African Safari Rally, which Glen won in 2002 and 2005.

When Bart found out that he was entering the East African Classic Rally in February 2022, it was a perfect time to return to Kenya and present the finished bronze to him.

***

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will stage the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship event on March 5 and 6.

The route is yet to be disclosed, though all the stages are expected to be on closed roads around Mogotio.

The 2022 championship is supported by the White Cap brand of Kenya Breweries Limited and KCB, which has been on board the KNRC series for the past two decades.

Karan Patel and Tausheef Khan won the opening round of the series last month driving a Ford Fiesta.

Like Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager, Eric Bengi will also do selected events this season. Apart from the Classic Events, Bengi will also do the Safari Rally.

***

Wayne Fernandes, who was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital after an accident in the Kajiado Rally, has been discharged.