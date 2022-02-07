All set for East African Safari Classic Rally

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Wayne Fernandes, who was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital after an accident in the Kajiado Rally, has been discharged.
  • “All is okay for now. I am getting a lot better after I was discharged from the hospital last Monday night. I am supposed to go back in a fortnight’s time to check on my progress. I am supposed to start physiotherapy soon. I have a minor pain while I am standing or sitting.  But managing with pain killers,” Fernandes told Nation Sport.

The East African Safari Classic Rally is set to be flagged off this Thursday from the Kenya Wildlife Training Centre in Naivasha.

