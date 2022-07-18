All set for ARC event in Arusha

Arusha will stage the fourth round of the 2022 African Rally Championship (ARC) this weekend.

The Tanzanian event will be staged around Arusha with 10 competitive stages. Karan Patel of Kenya and Leroy Gomes of Zambia will battle it out for the lead of the ARC series.

Five female competitors will take part in the rally that has attracted 35 entrants. The females Fabrizia Pons (Italy), Urshilla Gomes (Zambia), Monica Lyimo (Tanzania), Sylvia Vindevogal (Burundi) and Maxine Wahome (Kenya) are among the 35 entries received for this weekend’s major rally.

Pons will navigate Canabbio (Kenya), Vindegoval will partner Giancarlo Davite of Rwanda, while Lyimo will support home driver Bob Taylor. Ushilla will help her husband Leroy, while Maxine will be the sole female driver from Kenya.

The two-day rally will will accommodate six competitive stages on Saturday, with four more stages on Sunday.

***

Karan Patel leads Jasmeet Chana by a single point after five rounds of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship.

Patel leads the series with 135 points followed by Chana with 134 points. Maxine Wahome is the best-placed female driver in fifth place with 46 points.

The next round of the KCB/KBL-sponsored series will be held in Nanyuki in September.

KNRC Overall Standings after Round 5

Drivers: Karan Patel 135, Jasmeet Chana 134, Kush Patel 54, Leo Varese 51 and Maxine Wahome 46.

Overall Navigators: Ravi Chana 138, Denis Mwenda 45, Deep Patel 45, Riyaz Ismail 45, Zahir Shah 42.

Division One Drivers: Jasmeet Chana 120, Karan Patel 120, Jeremy Wahome 40, McRae Kimathi 34, Carl Tundo 30.

Division One Navigators: Ravi Chana 120, Tauseef Khan 120, Victor Okundi 40, Mawangi Kioni 34, Tim Jessop 30.

Division Two Drivers: Kush Patel 66, Maxine Wahome 60, Steven Mwangi 54, Ghalib Hajee 54, Hussein Malik 30.

Division Two Navigators: Mudassar Choudry 66, Waigwa Murage 60, Denis Mwenda 54, Riyaz Ismail 54, Deep Patel 54.

Division Three Drivers; Leo Varese 102, Zameer Verjee 60, Rio Smith 30, Sam Karagantha 24, Josiah Kariuki 21.

Division Three Navigators: Kigo Kariethi 102, Zahir Shah 60, Riyaz Ismail 30, Steven Nyorri 24, John Ngugi 21.

Formula Two Drivers: Leo Varese 54, Rio Smith 30.

Formula Two Navigators: Kigo Kariethi 54, Riya Ismail 30.

***

Lisa Stevenson and Pauline Sheghu were the only female crew in the Raid Rally held in Nanyuki over the weekend. The crew was sponsored by KBC, Magical Kenya, in addition to the Flying Doctors.

***

Kalle Rovanpera clinched his fifth WRC victory by securing victory in Rally Estonia over the weekend.

Rovenpera leads this 2022 World Rally Championship table with 83 points.