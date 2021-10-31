All’s not lost, Leopards will get their spots back

Most Ingwe diehards will agree with me that things do not look good for the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions after the team lost 16 top players at a go, with no immediate replacements.

Leopards desperately need a few experienced players to challenge for titles, but as things stand, fans shouldn’t expect something significant from the youthful squad this season, even as Fifa has allowed them to sign, because, already, the best players are attached to clubs.

After a mass exodus of stars at the end of last season, all departments needed to be improved for Leopards to compete for titles, but Ingwe remains vulnerable.

The current crop of players, some promoted from the Leopards youth team, are still too inexperienced, needing enough time and several games before they can gather the kind of experience needed to win titles.

The club hoped to embrace the transfer window ending today to beef up the squad, but for Ingwe to win silverware this season will be a miracle.

Coach Patrick Aussems is a worried man as he does not have the squad to make him accomplish his mission.

According to the Belgian, AFC Leopards should be winning trophies, but with the team’s confidence suffering, the best they can do is to simply finish in the top 10.

As Dan Shikanda’s management was waiting for the clearance from Fifa to sign, the coach had two months ago requested for a few already identified players to blend with the current youthful squad.

Against eternal rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby on October 20, and other matches that followed, the boys played well, giving their best with

the only undoing being a blunt striking force plus poor communication in defence.

The midfield, manned by Marvin Nabwire, is doing a good job.

While the recent fundraising which realised over Sh8 million was a good idea, it should have been held earlier to help the team get hold of some key players.

The team’s management was at the weekend expected to have settled issues with former players Vincent Habaramahoro, Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana after reaching an agreement with former coaches Andre Casa Mbungo and Marko Vesiljivic.

Fifa ordered Leopards to pay the five a total of Sh8 million as compensation for breach of contract, following a reported run of four months without salaries when the left the club in December, 2019.

Leopards started the league with a 1-0 win over champions Tusker and went on to draw 0-0 with Kenya Commercial Bank but, thereafter, lost 0-1 to Gor Mahia, 0-1 to Bandari and 1-2 to Ulinzi Stars and are currently lying below the top 10 on the log.

But all is not lost. The players can still give their best and win the league.