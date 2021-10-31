Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

All’s not lost, Leopards will get their spots back

AFC Leopards forward Maxwell Otieno vies with Bandari defender Brian Odera

AFC Leopards forward Maxwell Otieno (right) vies with Bandari defender Brian Odera during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

•

  • Leopards started the league with a 1-0 win over champions Tusker and went on to draw 0-0 with Kenya Commercial Bank but, thereafter, lost 0-1 to Gor Mahia, 0-1 to Bandari and 1-2 to Ulinzi Stars and are currently lying below the top 10 on the log.
  • But all is not lost. The players can still give their best and win the league.

Most Ingwe diehards will agree with me that things do not look good for the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions after the team lost 16 top players at a go, with no immediate replacements.

