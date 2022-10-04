All Hail saviour of Finnish rallying, young Rovanpera

It was always a question of when and not if Finnish sensation Kalle Rovanpera would become a world champion, since a video featuring the young driver drifting a tiny 1600CC Toyota Starlet first appeared on YouTube in 2012.

This video was actuall shot four years earlier in 2008 when Rovanpera was 8 years old, driving in snowy and wet conditions like a seasoned driver, his tiny face betraying his age.

After last Sunday, the views on that video had shot up to 4.8 million.

This upsurge has surprised many people including Rovanpera, the new youngest World Rally champion.

“What is happening with this video? This was filmed in 2008 and somehow is becoming viral again as a brand new video. Social Media is interesting,” said Rovanpera.

The talented Rovanpera, navigated by countrymate Jonne Halttunen, re-wrote history when he became the youngest driver to win the World Rally Championship (WRC) after victory in the 11th of the 13-round 2022 championship in New Zealand in a Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris last Sunday.

This happened one day after celebrating his 22nd birthday with two more races to remaining in Spain and Japan.

He dethroned Scotsman late Colin McRae who won the 1995 world title aged 27 years 109 days.

Juha Kankkunen was 140 days older than McRae when he first wore the youngest champion’s crown in 1986. Like McRae and Kankkunen, Rovanpera also shares with them the distinction of winning the Safari Rally.

He is also the 13th driver in the world to win on all surfaces-- snow, tarmac and asphalt -- en route to claiming the world title.

He is already being hailed as the “saviour” of the Finnish rally heritage by returning the WRC title back home, 20 years since Marcus Gronholm.

He has now been given the “sisu” status, a proverbial Finnish concept of resolve, determination and courage.

Rovanpera has won six WRC events this year -- in Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Kenya, Estonia and New Zealand, in commanding style.

He is one of the three sons of top WRC drivers in the WRC namely Oliver Solberg, Max McRae and Fabio Schwarz.

The world title came as a surprise to his minders who had predicted that the earliest he could achieve this was in 2023 or 2027.

Rovanpera has proved very many people wrong including Toyota Gazoo Racing Team principal Jari-Matti Latvala who told the media last year that his charge had what it takes but would not win the world title this year.

“Well, he still has to gain some more experience of the technical events and he has some difficulties still in some of the technical events,” Latvala told Dirt Fish recently.

“I would say 2023 or 2024, he could be champion. I think in 2022 it could be tricky for him; there are still some events to learn. But there is no doubt that he’s very fast and he’s capable of winning rallies all the time now.”

He placed third behind his teammates Pontus Tidemand and Jan Kopecký in 2018 WRC 2.