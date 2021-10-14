AK should actively assist female athletes in domestic strife

Why do we make excuses? You tell a colleague that you didn’t respond to an email because it went to your spam. You tell yourself that skipping the gym this morning was fine because you went running last week on your day off so that cancels it out.

To some extent, everyone makes excuses. Sometimes the justifications sound really good, especially when we are looking for something — anything — to use as leverage for playing devil’s advocate. Rationalising things like domestic abuse is really common because abuse is pretty irrational.

Which is why it wasn’t surprising for me to read comments Online yesterday following the death of runner Agnes Tirop. The decorated long distance runner was found dead in her bedroom on Wednesday morning with stab wounds on her body, and her husband was immediately named as a person of interest.

I cringed and sighed loudly as I read comments by those who think that Tirop’s death came as a result of a love triangle, with some even cautioning women against having multiple partners.

There were all manner of accusations, some which are unfit to repeat here, but they sought to make it look like Tirop had brought it all on herself. As though she had played a role in her death. How cruel!

Globally, 38 per cent of all murdered women are killed by their partners. The equivalent figure for men is six per cent, and I am convinced that anyone who can publicly condone another person’s murder, especially by her partner, is a closet perpetrator of domestic abuse.

Tirop’s death has lifted the lid on the challenges that many female athletes go through in their marriages. Research shows that inequality and perceived power are some of the social causes of domestic violence. I

n Iten, where Tirop and many athletes hail from, women ordinarily get married early, which may be a risk factor for domestic violence. While it can be argued that many of them marry for love, it is also true that a woman who gets married at age 20 may not fully comprehend the demands of marriage, or what exactly the institution is about.

Another reality is that many accomplished athletes find themselves being more financially capable than their husbands, owing to the nature of their careers. This imbalance can be a bitter pill to swallow for some men, and may predispose the athletes to domestic abuse.

Time is now ripe for Athletics Kenya to find ways of helping its female members who may be enduring difficult situations at home, but who may not be courageous enough to leave the abusive unions.

Creating safe spaces for the women to share their experiences candidly would be a great start.

Organising seminars where female athletes are taught how to identify the different forms of domestic abuse, either in their lives or their compatriot’s lives, can also help make things better.

I imagine Tirop’s mother a few weeks from now, watching sports news on TV and fumbling with a disintegrated tissue as memories of her daughter hit her with the force of a hurricane.

No parent should ever have to experience that. No one has the right to kill another, for whatever reason. Rest in peace Agnes. May your killers be brought to book.