Breaking News: Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

AK should actively assist female athletes in domestic strife

Agnes Tirop

Curious neighbours are kept at bay by the police at the home of World 10,000 bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021, following reports that she is dead.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • Creating safe spaces for the women to share their experiences candidly would be a great start.
  • Organising seminars where female athletes are taught how to identify the different forms of domestic abuse, either in their lives or their compatriot’s lives, can also help make things better.

Why do we make excuses? You tell a colleague that you didn’t respond to an email because it went to your spam. You tell yourself that skipping the gym this morning was fine because you went running last week on your day off so that cancels it out.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.