AK must act on lack of teamwork in Oregon Worlds

Team Kenya’s performance at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon has been dismal going by the lofty standards that have been set in previous editions.

Six days into the 10-day competition and Kenya has already lost three gold medals it won in the 2019 edition in Doha, Qatar. Ruth Chepng’etich, who won women’s marathon gold in Doha failed to finish after developing stomach complications during the race that was won by Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase in a Championship record of 2:18:11. Kenya’s Judith Jeptum Korir finished second in a Personal Best of 2:18:20.

Kenya also relinquished the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase gold to Morocco with Soufiane El Bakkali topping up his Olympic title with World Championships success. The lanky Moroccan was too good for perennial rivals Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia who settled for silver as Kenya’s Conseslus Kipruto was relegated from gold to bronze.

And on Wednesday, Britain’s Jake Wightman was the latest athlete to break Kenyans hearts as he stunned Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway to win the 1,500 metres title. Sadly, Timothy Cheruiyot, gold medalist in Doha, could only manage sixth place with compatriot Abel Kipsang right behind him.

That Kenya’s 11-year dominance in the metric mile race and steeplechase has come to a sudden halt at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games and now Oregon, is a serious cause for alarm.

Even more worrying is the fact that there has been a glaring lack of team work in Team Kenya at these championships. This was well captured by a gutted Kipruto after failing to defend his steeplechase title on Wednesday.

“It is easy to bring it back but today, I worked alone. We didn’t assist each other, I was trying to call the other guys to block (so) we use my tactics,” Kipruto said of the lack of cooperation from his team mates Leonard Bett and Abraham Kibiwott.

Well aware that Kipruto has a better kick, Bett and Kibiwott would have taken the battle to El Bakkali and Girma early on by setting a high pace. But they opted to stay behind, the slow pace perfectly playing into the strategy of the lanky Moroccan who made no mistake in the homestretch to enhance his status as the reigning king of the steeplechase.

Kenyans awaited the 1,500m with high expectations given the rich form of African champion Kipsang and Cheruiyot’s experience. However, the pair lacked coordination, hitting the front early but had no reply to Wightman and Ingebrigtsen who were left to battle for gold.

That the duo eventually finished outside the medal bracket was a sorry sight to Kenyans who had gotten used to gold in this event.

In fact, this was the first time Kenya has failed to win a medal since the 2009 Berlin event, which came a year before Kenya started its reign with Asbel Kiprop winning back-to-back in 2011, 2013 and 2015 before Elijah Manangoi and Cheruiyot’s turn in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

It is worth noting that Kenya’s silver medals in both men and women’s 10,000 metres could easily have been upgraded to gold with better planning and tactics.

Despite settling for silver, Hellen Obiri and Stanley Waithaka looked like they had some gas left in their tanks to stage a better sprint finish in their respective races.

However, they both had to run their own race and this took a toll on them when it mattered most as Letesenbet Gidey and Joshua Cheptegei outlasted them to bag gold for Ethiopia and Uganda respectively.

Kenya’s sorry campaign in Oregon could receive a timely boost in the men’s 800m where Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, World youth champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Wycliffe Kinyamal and Noah Kibet will all be in contention.

However, without proper planning and team work we could face another upset in an event that we have dominated before through Daniel Rudisha, Paul Ereng et al.

It is indeed worrying that athletes are chasing individual glory at the expense of team success.

Moving forward, Athletics Kenya needs to read the riot act to all athletes who qualify to represent Kenya in global competitions.