AK must compel Kenya’s best marathoners to run at World Championships

Kenya for the umpteenth time was the best placed African nation at the World Athletics Championships at position five on the medal table. The country finished with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

In my estimation, this was another excellent performance. I mean we finished ahead of far, far richer nations than us like Great Britain, Australia, China and all the countries of western Europe save for Spain.

In fact, to sweeten the gloat, consider China, which has invested a fortune in sports, who did not win a single medal at the nine-day biennial championship in Budapest.

Populous Nigeria, the self-proclaimed powerhouse of Africa, backed by their big-talking nationals, could not even muster a single medal.

But of course there are Kenyans, greedy for complete glory, who ended up disgruntled with the performance in Budapest.

Some even had the audacity to term the tour in Hungary as a failure for the simple reason they wanted to see Kenyan athletes sweeping all the middle and long distance races like they did at the 2015 Beijing Championships to finish top of the medal table with a 7, 6, 3 haul.

The fact is Kenya has maintained its top-five finish since the inaugural 1983 Helsinki Championships.

It is only in five editions that the country has placed outside this range.

Oh, yes, we are a certified superpower in world athletics the way Brazil are kings of world football and Americans are rulers of world basketball in spite of what Noah Lyles thinks about NBA Stars.

However, my praise comes with one rider. Our marathon performance was not only a disaster but also a national shame.

How can Kenya that has ruled the 42km race for decades not only fail to win gold, but also place a runner on the podium in either category of the races.

In the men’s marathon our best performance was eighth by Titus Kipruto (2:10:47) while Rosemary Wanjiru (2:26:42) was Kenya’s best placed runner at position six in the women’s race.

How now?

I mean, the world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, with a time of 2:01:09, is Kenyan. So too is the second fastest man in the world over the distance Kelvin Kiptum with a time of 2:01:25. Both runners are competitively active, the former at the tail end of his career and the latter just starting out.

Kenyans occupy six of the top 10 best marathon times in history and 10 of the top 20.

Kenyan women hold five of the 10 best run times in the world.

The World Championships marathon history heavily features Kenyans. We have won nine medals in the men’s race including five gold and 10 medals in the women’s category including four gold.

Kenya recorded three men’s titles in a row with Luke Kibet in Osaka 2007 and then Abel Kirui in Berlin 2009 and Daegu 2011. Kirui in fact holds the championship record of 2:06:54 set in the German city.

Two Kenyan women have been double champions, the great Catherine Ndereba in Saint-Dennis 2003 and Osaka 2007, and Edna Kiplagat in 2011 and Moscow 2013.

But alas, Kenya’s last marathon gold medal in the men’s competition came in London 2017 via Geoffrey Kirui while the last triumph for the country in the women’s race was Doha 2019 by Ruth Chepng'etich.

Meanwhile, Kenyans continue to smash the rest of the world in the big-money World Marathon Majors – Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York.

Last year, the winners of the big city marathons were all, yes all, Kenyans, as follows: Tokyo – Eliud Kipchoge, Boston – Evans Chebet, London – Amos Kipruto, Berlin – Kipchoge, Chicago – Benson Kipruto, New York – Chebet.

It was no different in the women’s section. Kenyan ladies scooped four – Brigid Kosgei (Tokyo), Peres Jepchirchir (Boston), Rith Chepng'etich (Chicago), Sharon Lokedi (New York) -- of the six major city races in 2022.

Now this is the painful fact: Since the Marathon Majors series started in 2006, Kenyans have won all the 13 men’s titles except in the 2012-2013 season when Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Kebede emerged top.

Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase clinched the women’s series in the 2021-2022 season breaking, wait for this, a 10-season Kenyan winning streak!

Clearly, Kenyans are the rulers of road running but not at the World Championship, in recent years, even though it is part of the World Majors.

To stop this national embarrassment, Kenya must resume sending the heavy guns to the championship battles.