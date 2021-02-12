Boxing president’s visit was godsend although ‘mistimed’

After enduring many years of administrative malady, Boxing Federation of Kenya has been saved by the bell.

In the coming months, a centre of excellence for boxing in Africa will be set up in Kenya, a surprise turn of events that is expected to spur the development of the game in the country and return Kenyan boxing to its glorious days of the past.

This is the good news that the newly-elected president of the International Boxing Association (Aiba) Umar Kremlev delivered to the Kenyan boxing fraternity during his landmark visit to the country last week.

Other than the establishment of the boxing academy, a first of its kind in Africa, Kenya will also benefit from a modern boxing gym, all funded by Aiba.

This has to be the best news in decades for the Kenyan boxing fraternity.

Once a continental boxing powerhouse, the decline of Kenyan boxing has been one long depressing episode.

Heartbreaking

Indeed, in recent years anyone interested in heartbreaking sports stories needed not look elsewhere.

Kenyan boxing has been one disgraceful tale after another, the most tragic being the collapse of most neighbourhood gyms which used to produce world class boxers.

Many of them now lie derelict and unused.

We’ve also heard of disturbing and shameful incidents of bogus boxing promoters who live off the sweat of struggling pugilists and the cash of a public starved off any meaningful action in the ring.

A particular incident that easily comes to mind is one that happened sometime in late 2012 when a planned title fight featuring Fatuma Zarika failed to take off under the most bizarre of circumstances.

The main event was to be preceded by seven undercard bouts, but at the appointed hour the fights were inexplicably cancelled just as the boxers were readying themselves to enter the ring.

Fans, who had bought tickets to watch the fights, were left high and dry.

It got very messy as the riled fans demanded refunds while the duped boxers and their trainers threatened to turn violent.

Human shield

But journalists who covered the event recounted how individuals suspected to be members of one disciplined forces boxing team provided human shield and whisked away the con artist to safety.

The bogus promoter got away with it. Just like that. No arrest, no prosecution.

Then there are the pitiful tales of once famous boxers who are now living like paupers after giving their best and most productive years to the sport.

Which explains why Aiba president’s visit to Kenya and his grand plans is like a breath of fresh air to the Kenyan boxing fraternity.

On a lighter note though, someone should have advised Kremlev on the timing of his visit to Kenya. Granted, it’s not an everyday occurrence for the head of a major international sports body to drop by.

However, you get the feeling that Kremlev’s visit was “mistimed” given that in recent years President Uhuru Kenyatta has granted audiences to visiting heads of international sports bodies.

That was the case when World Athletics’ Sebastian Coe and World Motorsport Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt came to Kenya, inevitably giving their tours a bigger profile.

Unfortunately, with President Kenyatta currently engrossed in a shadow boxing contest with his deputy, Kremlev missed that opportunity.