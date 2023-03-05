Against all odds, AFC still capable of league glory

Coach Patrick Aussems is targeting a top three finish for AFC Leopards in the Football Kenyan Federation Premier League this season.

But after stretching their unbeaten run to nine matches, I believe it is still possible for Ingwe to clinch the title.

Nineteen-time champions Gor Mahia have opened a four-point lead on top of the table with 37 points, while Nzoia Sugar and KCB, who have all amassed 33 points each, are second and third respectively, but the millers have a superior goal difference.

Defending champions Tusker who edged Posta Rangers 1-0 in their last match, are sitting fourth on the log with 31 points with a game at hand.

Leopards’ last loss was a 2-1 defeat on January 14 to struggling Wazito in Muhoroni, Kisumu County.

But despite the struggle, I believe that the current squad is in on the right path and that it is only a matter of time before Ingwe roar again to regain the lost glory.

Title race wide open

Aussems told fans at the beginning of the season that Leopards will be fighting for the top three places.

However, after the top three teams Gor, Nzoia and KCB faltered in their recent fixtures, that left the title race wide open. Leopards could yet surprise us all by emerging as champions.

I maintain that there is still a lot to play for with 17 rounds of matches left in the season.

Ingwe fans want the team to continue winning matches and ultimately the league title. This is what expectant AFC Leopards’ fans are waiting for after the team last tasted league victory in 1998.

The 2021/2022 campaign must have been a huge disappointment for the fans after the team finished fifth.

But the young team has become better, and I am confident it can challenge for titles, including the MozzartBet Cup.

Leopards are fifth on the log with 29 points, eight points shy of leaders and rivals Gor Mahia, but the last few weeks have been good for the team as they climbed from bottom half of the table to top five.